Police Nab Five Cult Members With Dead Body In Ogun

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 15, 2020

Five men suspected to be cult members and caught with the corpse of a man have been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command.  

The suspects: Babatunde Shittu, Ayobami Morenikeji, Fidelis John, Abdullah Adegbenro and Oyeyemi Bakare, were arrested on Monday following a distress call to the Sango Area Command headquarters.

The command's spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement, said the Area Commander, Monday Agbonnika, had promptly responded to the distress call. 

The statement also stated that the young men had confessed that they were on a revenge mission with the corpse at the house of their opposition who was responsible for the death of the young man.

The statement read, "On interrogation, they informed the police that they went to a party at Mushin in Lagos and on their way coming, a fight ensued amongst them, and in the process, one of them was overrun by a fast-moving vehicle, and he died on the spot. They stated further that they were taking the corpse to the families of their attackers, namely; omo ekun, Lampard and Anko purposely for a revenge mission.

"The corpse has been recovered from them and deposited at the Ifo general hospital mortuary for an autopsy."

The Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation. 

He also appealed to parents to warn their children from partaking in any act capable of undermining the peace of the state as such an act will be met with strict resistance.

