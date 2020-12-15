"Where Should We Run To?" – Nigerians React To Aisha Buhari's Relocation to Dubai

A top source told SaharaReporters on Tuesday that the First Lady had now relocated quietly to the UAE for over three months.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 15, 2020

A lot of reactions from Nigerians have continued to trail SaharaReporters' exclusive report that First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has relocated to Dubai, the United Arab Emirates for over three months, citing insecurity at the Aso Rock Villa.

Most commentators knocked the First Lady for absconding from the country and lavishing taxpayers' money on foreign trips. Many people wondered where average Nigerians who are daily facing the heat of insecurity should run to.

Nigeria's First Lady, Aisha Buhari.

SaharaReporters had on Tuesday reported that Nigeria's First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari, had been in Dubai since September after the wedding of her daughter, Hanan, and she had therefore not been involved in any government activity.

The First Lady is not in a hurry to return, despite spending over three months, as she reportedly stated that the Aso Rock Villa was not secure for her family.

The security concern was fuelled a shooting incident which occurred in June and caused some panic among occupants of the Villa.

See Also Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Aisha Buhari Relocates To Dubai, Cites Insecurity In Aso Villa 0 Comments 9 Hours Ago

"Aisha Buhari has relocated quietly to Dubai. She has been travelling even before the daughter's wedding. For three months now, she has been there. She cited insecurity in the Villa after that shooting incident," the source had said.

On Twitter, many Nigerians expressed fears over the rising insecurity, wondering where else would be safe if Aso Rock Villa was not.





Samuel Oladipo @SamuelOladipo8 wonders why the first lady will leave the country when she is part of the problems of the country, "After setting the country on fire economically, security-wise etc. and causing human blood to flow like water and properties destroyed, relocation to a safe country with the South's resources is their next move. The God of vengeance is alive to take vengeance and rain His anger like fire." 



SaharaReporters, New York

