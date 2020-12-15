Why I Sacked Sanusi—Ganduje

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 15, 2020

Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, has said he sacked Muhammadu Lamido Sanusi as the Emir of Kano to save the system and the traditional institution from abuse.

The governor had, on March 09, 2020, dethroned Sanusi, a vocal advocate of reforms in Northern Nigeria.

Kano Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Many see the action as Ganduje’s way of getting at the deposed Emir who is believed to have worked against his re-election during the 2019 election.

Speaking during the presentation of a book authored by a journalist, Bonaventure Philips Melah, on former President Goodluck Jonathan, the governor said Sanusi was not the best man for the throne at the time he was appointed in June 2014.

He said the former Emir was appointed to spite Jonathan.
The former President had in April 2014, sacked Sanusi as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) over claims that $49 billion was stolen by some persons under Jonathan’s administration.

He said, “Sanusi was appointed Emir of Kano not because he was the best man for the throne but to retaliate what Jonathan did to him.

“That was to prove that what Jonathan did to him was wrong and that the people of Kano wanted their son as Emir and therefore they decided to appoint him as Emir.

“But when he was appointed, there was a lot of demonstration with people burning tyres here and there. But because of government backing, he was sustained on the stool.

“When I became governor, (that’s why you will laugh), I said yes, Jonathan medicine is an important medicine.

“That medicine, even though I am not a medical doctor, would serve the same purpose, for the same disease and the same patient.

“So, I took my Jonathan medicine and decided to save the system, to save the institution, and I applied it effectively. So Jonathan and I are on the same page. I have no regrets.”

