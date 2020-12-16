“Mr. President, Bring Back Our Boys”—Senators Call Out Buhari Over Worsening Insecurity

The senators knocked Buhari for his poor response to the abduction of over 300 boys at Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State last Friday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 16, 2020

The Senate on Wednesday criticised President Muhammadu Buhari and security agencies for their failure to maintain security across the country despite numerous recommendations from the upper legislative on how to tackle insecurity.

Senators, mostly from the opposition party, who spoke on the floor of the Senate, said leaders of security agencies were only interested in mismanaging security budgets and using the money to live lavishly.

The senators knocked Buhari for his poor response to the abduction of over 300 boys at Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State last Friday.

“Mr. President, bring back our boys,” said Gabriel Suswam who represents Benue north-east in the Senate. “Some of us are becoming disenchanted and discouraged already. Since Friday, over 300 students have been abducted, and we have security agents who are just collecting money and building big houses in Abuja,” he added.

“Are we saying we are representing the Senate?” Suswam continued. “Are we representing the people? We are not representing them.”

The senator representing Ekiti south, who is the Senate minority leader, Biodun Olujimi, said President Buhari needed to embark on radical actions to secure the country.

“The worst part of this situation is that nobody is talking to us,” she said.  “We are just there as if we are talking rubbish. Three hundred and thirty-three – that is the future of Nigeria. That’s the entire chamber put together. Now, Mr. President, the time has come for us to take drastic actions.”

The president of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, while addressing the senators urged them never to get disappointed in addressing the problems of the country, adding that was the essence of the legislative arm of government.

“This government and indeed the National Assembly should never get tired. Imagine if we don’t discuss these issues. What else can we do? So, what we need to do is to look at the architectural design of the security system in the country,” Lawan said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity "Where Should We Run To?" – Nigerians React To Aisha Buhari's Relocation to Dubai
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Notorious Gang Leader Linked To Governor Ayade Arrested For Killing Assistant Commissioner Of Police
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Why I Sacked Sanusi—Ganduje
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Orders Reopening Of Land Borders
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Must Go, He Has Dementia And Can't Handle His Own Affairs—Junaid Mohammed
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Bank Documents Expose How Buhari’s Ally Isa Funtua Received N840m Windfall From FIRS
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity "Where Should We Run To?" – Nigerians React To Aisha Buhari's Relocation to Dubai
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Notorious Gang Leader Linked To Governor Ayade Arrested For Killing Assistant Commissioner Of Police
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Why I Sacked Sanusi—Ganduje
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity Anglican Church Suspends Ekiti Bishop Over Sex Scandal With Priest’s Wife
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Dollar Would Have Exchanged Above N500 If Accounts Of Protesters Were Not Frozen--Chief Judge
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption EXCLUSIVE: Accountant-General Of Federation, Idris Meets Buhari In Daura, Begs For Tenure Extension Amid Corruption Allegations
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Travel UPDATED: Motorists List Nigeria's Most Dangerous Roads, Say Bandits Built Dens Along Them
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Orders Reopening Of Land Borders
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Must Go, He Has Dementia And Can't Handle His Own Affairs—Junaid Mohammed
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Bank Documents Expose How Buhari’s Ally Isa Funtua Received N840m Windfall From FIRS
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics SIM Cards Disconnection: Outrage Over N20 Charges To Confirm NIN Status
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Legal BREAKING: Appeal Court Nullifies Metuh’s Conviction, Orders Fresh Trial
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad