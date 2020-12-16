“Mr. President, Bring Back Our Boys”—Senators Call Out Buhari Over Worsening Insecurity

The Senate on Wednesday criticised President Muhammadu Buhari and security agencies for their failure to maintain security across the country despite numerous recommendations from the upper legislative on how to tackle insecurity.

Senators, mostly from the opposition party, who spoke on the floor of the Senate, said leaders of security agencies were only interested in mismanaging security budgets and using the money to live lavishly.

The senators knocked Buhari for his poor response to the abduction of over 300 boys at Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State last Friday.

“Mr. President, bring back our boys,” said Gabriel Suswam who represents Benue north-east in the Senate. “Some of us are becoming disenchanted and discouraged already. Since Friday, over 300 students have been abducted, and we have security agents who are just collecting money and building big houses in Abuja,” he added.

“Are we saying we are representing the Senate?” Suswam continued. “Are we representing the people? We are not representing them.”

The senator representing Ekiti south, who is the Senate minority leader, Biodun Olujimi, said President Buhari needed to embark on radical actions to secure the country.

“The worst part of this situation is that nobody is talking to us,” she said. “We are just there as if we are talking rubbish. Three hundred and thirty-three – that is the future of Nigeria. That’s the entire chamber put together. Now, Mr. President, the time has come for us to take drastic actions.”

The president of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, while addressing the senators urged them never to get disappointed in addressing the problems of the country, adding that was the essence of the legislative arm of government.

“This government and indeed the National Assembly should never get tired. Imagine if we don’t discuss these issues. What else can we do? So, what we need to do is to look at the architectural design of the security system in the country,” Lawan said.