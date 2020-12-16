Anglican Church Suspends Ekiti Bishop Over Sex Scandal With Priest’s Wife

The Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, has suspended the Ekiti West Diocesan Bishop, Victor Adepoju, over alleged sex scandal with the wife of a priest in the same diocese.

According to his suspension letter, seen by SaharaReporters, the church alleged that Adepoju, in a meeting held by its stakeholders, admitted to sleeping with the wife of the priest, who was under his employment and care.

The letter signed by the Primate of the Church of Nigeria, Most Rev Henry Ndukuba, reads, “We write with a deep sense of pain and concern to suspend you from office as the Diocesan Bishop of the Ekiti West Diocese. This is the sequel to your abhorrent sexual behaviour with the wife of a priest under your care.

“These facts were admitted by you in a meeting in our office held on Thursday, December 10, 2020. By this suspension, you are not to partake in any activity of the diocese as the bishop for one year.

“Please report and hand over to your Archbishop and for further spiritual guidance. It is our prayer that you will use the period to seek the face of God as we join in upholding you in prayers. The supervision of the Diocese of Ekiti has now devolved upon us the Primate of All Nigeria. The LORD be with you.”