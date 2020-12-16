Assistant Director Seeks Governor Akeredolu's Intervention Over Unjust Suspension By Civil Service Commission

Temitope Adeola Fakuade, an assistant director with the Ondo State Ministry of Youth Development and Sports, is seeking Governor Rotimi Akeredolu's intervention for unjustified suspension and non-payment of his salary by the state's civil service commission.

Fakuade said he was being harassed and victimized by the current commissioner for Works, Saka Yusuf Ogunleye; permanent secretary, Ministry of Youth Development and Sports, Dupe Eshofonie; and permanent secretary, Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget, Bumi Alade.

He asked the governor to swiftly wade into the matter to ensure that justice is met.

Fakuade explained how he was suspended.

"I was the assistant director, Ministry of Youth Development and Sports before I was posted by the Service Matters Department of the Head of Service to the Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget, Ondo State on 17th June 2019. In the said letter of posting, the permanent secretary was directed to assign duty to me within the ministry.



"The permanent secretary, Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget, Mr Bumi Alade did not accept me in the ministry. As a result of this, I forwarded a letter to the office of the Permanent Secretary complaining about his refusal to accept me in line with the letter of posting from the Service Matters Department of the Head of Service.



"To my utmost surprise, I received a query from the permanent secretary, Economic Planning and Budget accusing me of gross misconduct for not honouring posting instruction.



"I responded adequately to the query intimating them of the fact that I reported in line with the posting instruction to the Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget but was not assigned duty and accepted.



"Though, the failure to accept me was not unconnected to the fact that I declined that Mr Bumi Alade should not intervene in a personal issue that I have with one Mr Adamu Monday as he pleaded to intervene. He claimed I have dis-honoured him by doing so. I immediately reported this ugly incident to the Head of Service in my representation dated 16/9/2019 which was also copied the Civil Service Commission, Ondo State, the Chairman Nigeria Labour Congress and the Chairman, Nigeria Civil Service Union.



"It was regrettably said, that rather than treating and addressing my complaint, I was greeted with a letter of suspension by the commission which letter is dated 24/10/2019 without the commission inviting me for any investigation on all allegations levelled against me in the suspension letter except the issue of financial embarrassment. I copiously informed the commission, which they agreed with me, that it was a personal matter and not a civil service issue. More so, that the matter is before the competent court of law.



"In the said letter of suspension, the allegations levelled against me are (i) disobedience to lawful orders/instructions (ii) absence from duty without leave (iii) insubordination: and (iv) financial embarrassment. None of those allegations can be proved against me neither was I invited to explain my side of the issue at the commission before I was suspended save for the financial embarrassment aspect which I was cleared of.



"My salary and other emoluments have been withheld. The pains and agonies that this injustice caused me are becoming too excessive. This is the height of victimization, discrimination and inhuman treatment being meted out on me since 2014.



"I am keenly imploring you sir as the "people's governor" to swiftly wade into this matter to ensure that the justice of this matter is met. You are my hope as a downtrodden in this matter."



Speaking to SaharaReporters, Fakuade said he had been asked to retire compulsory, and his salary had been stopped.



"For over a year, they have stopped my salary; funnily, they asked me to retire compulsorily, because I refused to go their way," he said.

