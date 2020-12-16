Bandits Kill Three Zamfara Traders After Collecting N6m, Motorcycles

The murdered traders were part of the 13 traders from the Dansadau community who were kidnapped three weeks ago while travelling in an 18-seater bus at Mashayar Zaki along Gusau-Dansadau road, 82 km north of Gusau, the state capital.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 16, 2020

Bandits have killed three Zamfara traders despite collecting N6 million and three brand new motorbikes as ransom, according to Daily Trust.

Daily Trust reported that the kidnappers contacted families of the victims four days later and demanded N80 million ransom for their release.

A brother of one of the traders, Alhaji Yau Dansadau, said they managed to negotiate for N10 million ransom.

"About N10 million was found on the traders and was carted away by the abductors," he said. "After N5 million was delivered to them, they released 2 of the kidnapped victims with a promise to release the rest the following day. The freed victims can't walk following severe injuries they sustained on their legs after they were chained for many days," he added.

"They carried the victims on motorbikes and brought them to Hannu Tara area just 2km north of the very spot they kidnapped them," he continued. "The victims are now responding to treatment at a medical facility. One of the kidnapped victims, Ali Laudi, told us that three of them couldn't survive as they died in kidnappers' custody." 

One of the victims, Bello Dansadau, said that they were blindfolded and chained for all the days they spent in the kidnappers' den and could not walk because of the severe injuries on their legs.

"We saw hell," Bello said. "It was a terrible moment for us. Even when we are going to ease ourselves, we would be asked to go blindfolded. I will not wish this condition even on my enemy."
 

 
