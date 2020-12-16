B'Haram Coming For Southern Nigeria When Done With North – Aisha Yesufu

Human rights activist and a co-convener of the #BringBackOurGirls Movement, Aisha Yesufu, has warned that the Boko Haram terrorists would attack southern Nigeria once they have destroyed the northern part of the country.

She noted that fighting terrorism is everyone's business and should be condemned by all and sundry.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Yesufu said, "When Boko Haram is done with the North, they will face the South. If you think this is none of your business, some thought it wasn't their business when it was happening in North-East, now it is. Terrorist attack to anyone anywhere is a terrorist attack to everyone everywhere."

She said this against the backdrop of the abduction of 333 boys abducted in Kankara, Katsina State by the Boko Haram terrorists last Friday.

The horrible incident was the latest among horrendous assaults of the insurgents ravaging the northern part of the country, which began in Borno State in 2009.

Yesufu's statement has, however, drawn mixed reactions from Nigerians.

Some of the respondents said that the Northern leaders always see the agenda of the southerners against bad governance as a threat to the North, citing the case of the EndSARS protests, in which the northern governors were against the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

But we can't cry more than the bereaved. when SARS started misbehaving, we cried out for help, and others join.

The case is always different when it comes to the North, the South, East and West will cry out only to realize that the Northerners are silent as usual. What can we do? — Ogagbayi Temidayo (@Ogagbayidayo) December 15, 2020

I bet with my life Boko Haram can't come to Igbo Land and kill and still escape Igbo Land. We have a way to counter such without the help of security agent. North should forget about security agent fish out who are the Boko Haram because they are not spirit rather humans in North — Nagode INASONKI (@akunnenonso) December 15, 2020

Please ma

Don't use fear to manipulate us

What do you want us in the South to do?

When Northerns have declared protest Haram,

Antagonized us

Look at our Service Chiefs they are Northerners

We are exploited of our natural resources

We are discriminated against

We have suffered — Maazi Ebite (@mazi_ebite) December 15, 2020

Stop guilt-tripping the South over northern wahala.When SARS is killing youths in the South is it their problem?

Let them face their demons,weâre facing ours.

They control all the security apparatus & canât secure their homes,what do you want us to do,use Selena to fight BH? — Crown Prince of Abuja (@UkoAkpanEtuk) December 15, 2020

I think northern Muslims parents need to do more in parenting.....say no to almajeri, every children must be in school, monitor the kind of message the children are receiving in mosques, Islamic school, and the kind of Islamic books they read, monitor their book stores. — WisdomJosephA (@WisdomJosephA1) December 15, 2020