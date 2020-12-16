Boko Haram: Zulum Visits President Déby Of Chad

The meeting, which held at the Presidential Palace in N’Djamena, was also attended by the Chadian Ambassador to Nigeria, Abakar Chahaimi, as well as the Nigerian Ambassador to Chad, Zannah Kolo.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 16, 2020

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, on Wednesday, met with the President of the Republic of Chad, Idriss Déby.

The meeting, which held at the Presidential Palace in N’Djamena, was also attended by the Chadian Ambassador to Nigeria, Abakar Chahaimi, as well as the Nigerian Ambassador to Chad, Zannah Kolo.

According to a statement titled, ‘Zulum meets Chad’s President Deby over thousands of Borno refugees’, Zulum said the meeting was convened over the repatriation of Nigerian refugees who fled to Chad after the terrorist group, Boko Haram displaced them.

The statement quoted Zulum as saying, “I am here in Chad to see our people currently taking refuge at The Darsalam camp in Baga Sola.

“We met them yesterday (Tuesday). Our people are doing very well, the Government of Chad is taking care of them. So, I am here to express appreciation to the President for his generosity towards our people here in Chad.”

The Borno State governor also said efforts are on to bring back those who are willing to be safely resettled in different parts of Borno.

“Before today’s meeting with the Chadian president, Zulum crossed over the Lake Chad on Tuesday to the refugee camp in Baga Sola, interacted with citizens, and supervised the distribution of N50 million to 5,000 families as part of social protection,” the statement added.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity "Where Should We Run To?" – Nigerians React To Aisha Buhari's Relocation to Dubai
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Orders Reopening Of Land Borders
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Must Go, He Has Dementia And Can't Handle His Own Affairs—Junaid Mohammed
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Notorious Gang Leader Linked To Governor Ayade Arrested For Killing Assistant Commissioner Of Police
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Why I Sacked Sanusi—Ganduje
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Appeal Court Nullifies Dasuki’s Indictment
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity "Where Should We Run To?" – Nigerians React To Aisha Buhari's Relocation to Dubai
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Orders Reopening Of Land Borders
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Must Go, He Has Dementia And Can't Handle His Own Affairs—Junaid Mohammed
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Notorious Gang Leader Linked To Governor Ayade Arrested For Killing Assistant Commissioner Of Police
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Why I Sacked Sanusi—Ganduje
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Appeal Court Nullifies Dasuki’s Indictment
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Travel UPDATED: Motorists List Nigeria's Most Dangerous Roads, Say Bandits Built Dens Along Them
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Dollar Would Have Exchanged Above N500 If Accounts Of Protesters Were Not Frozen--Chief Judge
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption Bank Documents Expose How Buhari’s Ally Isa Funtua Received N840m Windfall From FIRS
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Boko Haram B'Haram Coming For Southern Nigeria When Done With North – Aisha Yesufu
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics SIM Cards Disconnection: Outrage Over N20 Charges To Confirm NIN Status
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Insecurity: Video Shows IPOB Security Operatives With Guns During Patrol
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad