BREAKING: Buhari Orders Reopening Of Land Borders

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the immediate reopening of the nation's land borders.

Nigeria, the largest economy and the most prosperous of the 15-member Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), had last August closed its land borders over the proliferation of illegal importation of drugs, small arms and agricultural products into the country from neighbouring West African countries.

The closure was, however, greeted by mixed reactions from professional organizations, economists and individuals.

Heads of countries like Ghana and Benin Republic had also appealed to the President to reconsider the closure but Buhari maintained that the borders would remain closed until the final report of the committee set up on the matter was considered.

But speaking shortly after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday, Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed announced the immediate reopening of four land borders.

The borders are Seme in the southwest, Illela in Sokoto State, Maigatari in the northwest, and Mfun in the south-south.

She said other land borders are to be opened by December 31, 2020.

