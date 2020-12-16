Diplomatic Row: Somalia Orders Kenyan Diplomats To Leave Country

Information Minister Osman Abukar Dubbe told reporters that Kenyan diplomats in Mogadishu had been given seven days to leave

by Sahara Reporters Dec 16, 2020

Somalia announced on Tuesday it is severing diplomatic ties with Kenya, accusing Nairobi of "recurring" interference in its political affairs as Mogadishu prepares for long-awaited elections. 

Tensions had been rising between the neighbours, and the announcement came as Kenya hosted the leadership of Somaliland, a breakaway state not recognised by the central government in Mogadishu which considers the territory part of Somalia.

Information Minister Osman Abukar Dubbe told reporters that Kenyan diplomats in Mogadishu had been given seven days to leave and that Somalia's envoys were being recalled from Nairobi.

 "The Somali government considers the people of Kenya a peace-loving community who want to live in harmony with other societies in the region. But the current leadership of Kenya is working to drive the two sides apart," he said in Mogadishu. 

"The government took this decision to respond to recurring outright political violations and interference by Kenya against the sovereignty of our country." 

