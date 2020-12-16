Former Banker Accuses Hammadama Bello Of Using EFCC To Pursue Ethnic Bitterness

Ayodele Festus Adeyemi, a former manager at First Bank of Nigeria, has accused a member of staff of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Hammadama Bello, of confiscating his house and causing him untold hardship based on ethnic sentiment.

Adeyemi alleged that Bello told him that he had resolved to deal with Yoruba people because late Gani Faweyinmi stopped his brother from becoming chief justice of Nigeria.

Adeyemi and others had been investigated and charged to court by EFCC for an alleged fraud relating to mutilated N8 billion naira notes at Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) which were recirculated instead of being destroyed.

Adeyemi maintained that despite not being involved in the alleged crime, Bello had fraudulently taken over his house and rented out, adding that EFCC officials had been collecting rent on his home when he had no place to sleep.

"As I speak, I don't have a place to sleep. I am sleeping in church and on the mountain. I need help to ensure my properties are returned to me. I have shared my children with my family. Please help me," Adeyemi said.

He said Bello had led the investigation on the matter, adding that he was being prosecuted alongside others because they could not afford the bribes EFCC officers had requested.

Adeyemi urged Nigerians to ask EFCC why some staff of CBN who were indicted by the CBN report were not prosecuted.

He also urged the federal government, civil society groups, media and the international community to intervene in his matter and ensure that justice is done.

Those charged with Adeyemi for the alleged crime include Kolawole Babalola, Olaniran Muniru Adeola, Toogun Kayode Philip, Isaq Akano, Ayodele Festus Adeyemi, Oyebamiji Akeem, Ayodeji Aleshe and Ajiwe Sunday Adegoke.

Bello declined to comment on the allegations when contacted by SaharaReporters.