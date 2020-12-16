Insecurity: Video Shows IPOB Security Operatives With Guns During Patrol

Operatives of the recently inaugurated Eastern Security Network have been spotted carrying guns while on patrol, a viral video showed on Wednesday.

The leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, launched ESN last week Saturday as a security outfit "to protect the South-East and South-South regions of the country from criminal activities."

According to the video which has gone viral, a voice in the background showed that the ESN members were from the Anambra command.

Eastern Security Network (ESN)



Anambra State command patrolling bushes and farms.



Recall that at the creation of the ESN, Kanu disclosed that the new security apparatus was not different from the Amotekun established by the South-West governors to defend their territory against the worsening security challenges in the country.

SaharaReporters had earlier reported that the Afenifere backed the creation of the ESN, when the National Public Secretary, Yinka Odumakin, said the federal police could not handle the security challenges in the country.

Odumakin noted that the country, hence, had to go back to the era of regional policing.

The recent episode of the rising insecurity was the abduction of at least 333 schoolboys by the Boko Haram terrorists on Saturday in Kankara, Katsina State, during the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari.