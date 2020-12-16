Kankara Kidnap: Northern Groups To Stage #Bringbackourboys Protests Thursday

Following the mass abduction of over 300 pupils of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Kastina State, the Coalition of Northern Groups has resolved to commenced a protest on Thursday in Daura. President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in Daura on a private visit.

by Sahara Reporters Dec 16, 2020

Following the mass abduction of over 300 pupils of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Kastina State, the Coalition of Northern Groups has resolved to commenced a protest on Thursday in Daura.

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in Daura on a private visit.

Under the banner of the #Bringbackourboys campaign, CNG spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, in a statement on Wednesday, said the group was already in touch with parents of the abducted students and assured them of support through this trial moment.

The statement read, "The entire national leadership of the Coalition of Northern Groups CNG has arrived Katsina town to join other members from Jigawa, Kano and Katsina in the take-off of indefinite protests to compel action to rescue the hundreds of students abducted fast, alive and safe.

"The exercise, harsh tagged #Bringbackourboys which will kick off in Katsina on Thursday, is expected to proceed to Daura to register the current concerns with Mr President.

"Led by its Board of Trustees Chairman, Nastura Ashir Shariff, the CNG is already in touch with parents of the kidnapped schoolchildren and assured them of support through this trial moment.

"It will be unreasonable to expect any northerner and well-meaning Nigerians to fold their arms and watch the North, a significant component of the country, abandoned to the mercy of bandits and murderers and kidnappers."

The group calls for caution on the part of authorities against attempts at suppressing legitimate protests that would be conducted peacefully.

