Katsina Abduction: Parents Keep Vigil On School Premises

Two of the parents said they couldn’t sleep, adding that they will continue to be spending the night at the school until their children are rescued safely.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 16, 2020

Some parents of the abducted Government Science Secondary School students in the Kankara area of Katsina State have converged on the premises of the school patiently waiting for their children to return as promised by the government.

Their gathering is coming less than one week after the abduction of at least 333 schoolboys took the country by surprise.

The parents have also been recounting their experiences as they continue to hope for the return of their children.

According to Channels Television, two of the parents said they couldn’t sleep, adding that they will continue to be spending the night at the school until their children are rescued safely.

Upon arrival at the school gate on Tuesday, it was discovered that the Ƙanƙara school is located at the centre of a bush leading to some scattered settlements some of which are Zango and Dansabau in Zamfara border axis.

It also gathered that besides the school fence is a busy road leading to Ƙanƙara weekly Tuesday Market with daily business activities on the increase. See Also Boko Haram "Katsina Abduction Was Done To Discourage Western Education" – B'Haram Claims Responsibility In New Audio 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

Earlier today, 17 of the abducted 333 students returned home after escaping from their abductors, leaving 316 of them still in the captivity.

The media aide to Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari said the bandits have warned that security operatives who were monitoring their hideouts with helicopter must stop the action.

This account seems in conflict with reports saying that the terrorist group, Boko Haram, has claimed responsibility for the abduction of the students.  See Also Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Dementia Prevented Buhari From Visiting Katsina School Despite Being Briefed Since Friday 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity "Where Should We Run To?" – Nigerians React To Aisha Buhari's Relocation to Dubai
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Insecurity Motorists List Nigeria's Most Dangerous Roads, Say Bandits Built Dens Along Them
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Insecurity Insecurity: Again, Nnamdi Kanu Blasts S'East Governors
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Aisha Buhari Relocates To Dubai, Cites Insecurity In Aso Villa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Abduction: Zamfara Shuts Down Boarding Schools
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Education Kankara: Education Under Attack In Northern Nigeria - Amnesty International
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity "Where Should We Run To?" – Nigerians React To Aisha Buhari's Relocation to Dubai
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Sacked Sanusi—Ganduje
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Notorious Gang Leader Linked To Governor Ayade Arrested For Killing Assistant Commissioner Of Police
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Christianity Anglican Church Suspends Ekiti Bishop Over Sex Scandal With Priest’s Wife
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Bank Documents Expose How Buhari’s Ally Isa Funtua Received N840m Windfall From FIRS
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News Afghan Refugee Murders Nigerian Man Over Disagreement On Religion In Portugal
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Government Orders Telcos To Disconnect SIM Not Synchronized With NIN
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Insecurity Motorists List Nigeria's Most Dangerous Roads, Say Bandits Built Dens Along Them
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Education Ganduje Shuts All Kano Schools
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Police Confirm Two Dead, Several Injured In Rivers' Stampede
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Needs Restructuring, Not Yoruba Presidency – Governor Makinde
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Insecurity: Buhari Not Serious, We're Tired Of Advising Him—Arewa Consultative Forum
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad