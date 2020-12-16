Mob Sets Ablaze Suspected Thieves At Oyo Government Secretariat

An eyewitness told SaharaReporters that while one was burnt alive, the other was knocked by a moving vehicle.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 16, 2020

Angry youths in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Wednesday, set ablaze two suspected thieves at the Oyo State Government's Secretariat, Ibadan.

An eyewitness told SaharaReporters that while one was burnt alive, the other was knocked by a moving vehicle.

Our correspondent gathered that the suspects had attacked a moving Toyota car along Queen Elizabeth Road, Secretariat, Ibadan. 

A mob, however, caught them, beat and set them ablaze. 

At the time of filing this report, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Gbenga Fadeyi, did not pick his calls to confirm the incident. A text message also sent to his phone was not replied as of press time. 

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity "Where Should We Run To?" – Nigerians React To Aisha Buhari's Relocation to Dubai
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Orders Reopening Of Land Borders
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Must Go, He Has Dementia And Can't Handle His Own Affairs—Junaid Mohammed
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Notorious Gang Leader Linked To Governor Ayade Arrested For Killing Assistant Commissioner Of Police
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Why I Sacked Sanusi—Ganduje
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Appeal Court Nullifies Dasuki’s Indictment
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity "Where Should We Run To?" – Nigerians React To Aisha Buhari's Relocation to Dubai
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Orders Reopening Of Land Borders
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Must Go, He Has Dementia And Can't Handle His Own Affairs—Junaid Mohammed
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Notorious Gang Leader Linked To Governor Ayade Arrested For Killing Assistant Commissioner Of Police
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Why I Sacked Sanusi—Ganduje
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Appeal Court Nullifies Dasuki’s Indictment
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Travel UPDATED: Motorists List Nigeria's Most Dangerous Roads, Say Bandits Built Dens Along Them
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Dollar Would Have Exchanged Above N500 If Accounts Of Protesters Were Not Frozen--Chief Judge
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption Bank Documents Expose How Buhari’s Ally Isa Funtua Received N840m Windfall From FIRS
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Boko Haram B'Haram Coming For Southern Nigeria When Done With North – Aisha Yesufu
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics SIM Cards Disconnection: Outrage Over N20 Charges To Confirm NIN Status
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Insecurity: Video Shows IPOB Security Operatives With Guns During Patrol
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad