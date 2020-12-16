Mob Sets Ablaze Suspected Thieves At Oyo Government Secretariat

Angry youths in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Wednesday, set ablaze two suspected thieves at the Oyo State Government's Secretariat, Ibadan.

An eyewitness told SaharaReporters that while one was burnt alive, the other was knocked by a moving vehicle.

Our correspondent gathered that the suspects had attacked a moving Toyota car along Queen Elizabeth Road, Secretariat, Ibadan.

A mob, however, caught them, beat and set them ablaze.

At the time of filing this report, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Gbenga Fadeyi, did not pick his calls to confirm the incident. A text message also sent to his phone was not replied as of press time.