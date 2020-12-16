Nigeria’s Problems Far Beyond Restructuring, Sanusi Says

The 14th Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, on Wednesday, cautioned against perceiving agitation for restructuring as a call for secession, civil war, and division that would further disunite the country.

Sanusi said though restructuring is essential, some of Nigeria’s problems are beyond restructuring.

He spoke at Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti during the 24th Convocation Lecture of the institution on Wednesday, Punch reports.

Sanusi, who is EKSU chancellor, in his remark, said, “There is a difference between restructuring and secession. There is a difference between restructuring and division. There is a difference between restructuring and civil war. Some are using ethnic profiling to divide us. Ethnicity and religion are mere identities; they don’t represent our values and who we indeed are.

“Nigeria has problems that are far more beyond restructuring, though restructuring is important, let us follow the rules and build a strong system through our strong moral values and approaches to issues.”

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, who delivered the convocation lecture entitled, ‘Restructuring and the liberation of Nigeria,’ said, “The way forward is that the struggle for restructuring and liberation of the poor people of Nigeria from the bondage of poverty and inequality requires the adoption of vertical and horizontal measures to build a peaceful and united Nigeria rooted in social justice, equity, and genuine freedom.”

The human rights lawyer charged governors genuinely interested in restructuring to “democratise the powers that have devolved to state governments from the centre through litigation”.

EKSU Vice-Chancellor, Prof Edward Olanipekun, said, “The Nigerian nation, perhaps because of the colonial mode of evolution remains contentious leading to continuous agitation for restructuring even in the extreme the dissolution of the union 60 years after independence.”