SIM Cards Disconnection: Outrage Over N20 Charges To Confirm NIN Status

The directive to disconnect SIM cards without valid NIN came after an urgent meeting of key stakeholders in the communications industry

by Sahara Reporters Dec 16, 2020

Following the directives given to all network operators in the country by the federal government to disconnect every SIM card not synchronized with valid National Identity Number (NIN) by December 30, Nigerians have lamented that they were charged N20 while confirming their NIN status using the USSD code (*346#).

The directive to disconnect SIM cards without valid NIN came after an urgent meeting of key stakeholders in the communications industry convened by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami) on Monday, December 14, 2020.

The meeting, in its resolution, insisted that all telecom operators must from Thursday, December 16, 2020, require all their subscribers to provide valid National Identification Number (NIN) to update SIM registration records. 

The minister explained that the order was in line with the federal government’s desire to consolidate the achievement of September 2019 SIM card registration. 

Below are how some Twitter users reacted:

@MrOdanz “The NCC announcement has put people in a panic to check if they have the NIN by dialling *346# on their phones. “It costs N20 each time you use *346# to check your NIN. There are at least 100 million cellphones with SIMs in Nigeria. Do the maths. 20 × 100 million.Soft work. Yahoo+” 

@Daddy_Nomso “The Same Govt that said #EndSARS was spreading Covid 19 wants N100M people to get NIN to Register Sims in 2weeks. We have not gotten our Nation ID 5 years after registration & when you try to get your NIN thru USSD from NIMC dey charge you N20 while you get nothing in return Man facepalmingPouting face.” 

@AishaYesufu “It is my hard-earned N20 so I pressed cancel. I go borrow SIM card use.” 

@_JoyMicah “I have never ever joined the queue to register for anything NIN but today after taking my N20 they displayed a supposed NIN for me. Lol, so it’s either the system is flawed or this is Yahoo plus plus with our N20.”

@fkabudu “Oho. I knew there had to be money somewhere. Multiply N20 by the number of people that will try to do this because of this nonsense rule and voila”

@Bigonyeka1 “N20 from over 80m Nigerians na better cash out ooo chai” @derra_o “I wanted to check if my SIM was NIN enabled, and there’s a charge of N20? Haq haq haq, I no do, dears. Block am.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity "Where Should We Run To?" – Nigerians React To Aisha Buhari's Relocation to Dubai
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Notorious Gang Leader Linked To Governor Ayade Arrested For Killing Assistant Commissioner Of Police
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Sacked Sanusi—Ganduje
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Orders Reopening Of Land Borders
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Buhari Must Go, He Has Dementia And Can't Handle His Own Affairs—Junaid Mohammed
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption Bank Documents Expose How Buhari’s Ally Isa Funtua Received N840m Windfall From FIRS
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity "Where Should We Run To?" – Nigerians React To Aisha Buhari's Relocation to Dubai
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Notorious Gang Leader Linked To Governor Ayade Arrested For Killing Assistant Commissioner Of Police
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Sacked Sanusi—Ganduje
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Christianity Anglican Church Suspends Ekiti Bishop Over Sex Scandal With Priest’s Wife
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Dollar Would Have Exchanged Above N500 If Accounts Of Protesters Were Not Frozen--Chief Judge
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption EXCLUSIVE: Accountant-General Of Federation, Idris Meets Buhari In Daura, Begs For Tenure Extension Amid Corruption Allegations
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Travel UPDATED: Motorists List Nigeria's Most Dangerous Roads, Say Bandits Built Dens Along Them
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Orders Reopening Of Land Borders
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Buhari Must Go, He Has Dementia And Can't Handle His Own Affairs—Junaid Mohammed
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption Bank Documents Expose How Buhari’s Ally Isa Funtua Received N840m Windfall From FIRS
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Legal BREAKING: Appeal Court Nullifies Metuh’s Conviction, Orders Fresh Trial
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Audio Of Shekau Claiming Responsibility For Katsina Schoolboys' Abduction Is Fake—DHQ
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad