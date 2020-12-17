Abduction: Sokoto Shuts Boarding Schools

Sokoto State Government has ordered the immediate closure of 16 boarding schools along its borderlines.

A statement on Thursday said the decision was reached at the state’s 17th security council meeting held at the government house.

It said the decision also followed the brief received by the Council from the State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Dr Muhammad Bello Guiwa, on the security situation in the affected areas and the threats this portends.

The affected schools are Government Girls Model Secondary School, Illela, Sultan Muhammadu Tambari Arabic Secondary School, Illela, Gamji Girls College, Rabah, Government Secondary School, Gada, Government Secondary School, Gandi and Government Secondary School, Goronyo.

Others are Government Secondary School, Isa, Government Secondary School Sabon Birnin Gobir, Boarding Primary School, Isa, Boarding Primary School, Balle and Boarding Primary School, Jabo.



The remaining are UBE Junior Secondary School, Sabon Birni, Government Secondary School, Kebbe, Government Secondary School, Tureta, Government Technical College, Binji and Olusegun Obasanjo Technical College, Bafarawa.



Governor Aminu Tambuwal noted that “the schools were to be closed, temporarily for two weeks.”



The governor directed the Ministries of Basic and Secondary Education and that of Science and Technology to temporarily merge the students of the affected schools with those of other schools for the continuation of their studies pending the improvement in the security situation of the affected areas.



“Accordingly, Principals of the affected schools are now directed to comply with immediate effect,” it stated.