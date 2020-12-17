Kankara Boys: Again, PDP Reps Demand Buhari’s Impeachment

The caucus had recently urged Nigerians to prevail on the National Assembly to begin an impeachment process against Buhari over the killing of 43 rice farmers by Boko Haram in Borno State.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 17, 2020

The Peoples Democratic Party caucus in the House of Representatives has, again, called for the impeachment of the President Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), especially over the abduction of over 300 schoolboys in Kankara, Katsina State.

The caucus had recently urged Nigerians to prevail on the National Assembly to begin an impeachment process against Buhari over the killing of 43 rice farmers by Boko Haram in Borno State.

Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Publicity, Benjamin Kalu, had dismissed the call as an unpopular opinion of only the factional opposition leader, Kingsley Chinda.

But at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, Chinda restated the call for the impeachment of the President over the growing insecurity in the country. Other PDP members in the House accompanied Chinda, Punch reports.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Gunmen Who Kidnapped Katsina Students Are Miyetti Allah Members, Masari's Aide Says
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Must Go, He Has Dementia And Can't Handle His Own Affairs—Junaid Mohammed
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics One North-West Governor Behind Banditry, Killings – APC
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity "Where Should We Run To?" – Nigerians React To Aisha Buhari's Relocation to Dubai
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Orders Reopening Of Land Borders
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics What Buhari Said When I Recounted Complaints Against Northern Appointments—Adesina
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Gunmen Who Kidnapped Katsina Students Are Miyetti Allah Members, Masari's Aide Says
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Must Go, He Has Dementia And Can't Handle His Own Affairs—Junaid Mohammed
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics One North-West Governor Behind Banditry, Killings – APC
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity "Where Should We Run To?" – Nigerians React To Aisha Buhari's Relocation to Dubai
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Orders Reopening Of Land Borders
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics What Buhari Said When I Recounted Complaints Against Northern Appointments—Adesina
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Reacts To Release Of Kidnapped Schoolboys
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Military Army Chief, Buratai Poses With Snake In His Farm, Keeps Mum On Katsina Abduction
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME How Robbery Kingpin Utomobong Was Arrested After Killing Assistant Police Commissioner In Cross River
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption Appeal Court Nullifies Dasuki’s Indictment
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News SIM Cards Disconnection: Nigerians Abroad, Foreigners Cry Out Over Registration
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Leaders of Herdsmen Killing Benue People Are In Abuja, Federal Government Knows Them – Governor Ortom
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad