One Killed, Others Injured As Cultists Invade Bayelsa Community

There was a commotion in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, on Wednesday night following the invasion of Tombia community by some suspected cultists who were armed with guns and dangerous weapons.

The invasion led to the death of one person.

SaharaReporters learnt that the incident, which occurred at about 7 pm on Wednesday, also led to a stampede as many market women and passersby in the area were injured and dispossessed of their valuables.

Some of the victims narrated that the hoodlums shot sporadically into the air and attacked anyone on their path.

“The only resistance came from some vigilante group along the Brass road who prevented the boys from entering the other streets,” one of the eyewitnesses said.

When contacted, Spokesperson for the Bayelsa State Police Command, Asinim Butswat, confirmed the death of one person but said no official report was made about the injured persons.

Reacting, a business owner in the area and former Security Adviser to the state government, Mr Perekeme Kpodoh, lamented that the security situation in the Tombia area and other parts of the state was worrisome and pathetic.

Kpodoh, who expressed disgust at the noticeable laxity in the security architecture of the state, called on the administration of Governor Douye Diri to ensure safety and security before many residents would die from armed attacks.