Plateau Governor Lalong Tests Positive For COVID-19

by Saharareporters, New York Dec 17, 2020

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has tested positive for COVID-19 after a test carried on him and members of his family.

The governor’s Director of Press and Public, Makut Macham, confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday.

Simon Lalong
According to him, the governor’s test result returned positive, while all members of his family tested negative.

Noting that Lalong who is asymptomatic has gone into isolation while his close aides are being tested, Macham added that the governor had equally directed his Deputy, Sonny Tyoden, to handle all state matters in his absence.

The statement added, “As a result, the governor will henceforth work from home during the period of treatment.

“All state matters requiring the governor’s physical presence will be handled by the Deputy Governor.

“The governor uses the opportunity to urge all citizens of Plateau State to observe all COVID-19 protocols as the pandemic is still prevalent.

“He advises citizens to apply all precautionary measures, especially during the festive period by avoiding large gatherings, using facemasks, washing hands with soap and water and adhering to personal hygiene measures.”

Other governors who had tested positive for the virus and recovered include the Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi; Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu; Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed; Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, amongst others.

SaharaReporters had earlier reported that Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, also recently tested positive for the infection.

