Shekau Releases Video Of Abducted Katsina Schoolboys

Gunmen had on December 11 invaded the school, shooting into the air to scare away people in the area.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 17, 2020

The Abubakar Shekau-led faction of Boko Haram has released a video showing students purportedly kidnapped from Government Science Secondary School in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Gunmen had on December 11 invaded the school, shooting into the air to scare away people in the area.

As of December 13, Governor Aminu Masari said over 300 students were confirmed missing.

On Tuesday, Shekau, in a four-minute video, said Boko Haram, whose ideology is against western education, carried out the abduction of the Katsina schoolboys.

But Masari on Wednesday while speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today disclaimed the video, saying local bandits were responsible for the incident.

But in six minutes and 30 seconds long released by the group on Thursday, hundreds of other young boys could be seen behind Shekau, all covered in dust. 

Since January 2019 thousands of people in the North-West states of Kaduna, Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara have been killed or injured.

Others have lost their livelihoods, at least 23 000 have been displaced, and dozens have been abducted for ransom, nurturing an economy of violence.


See Also Insecurity President Buhari Appears In New Video Visiting His Cows In Katsina After Refusing To Visit Families And School Of Kidnapped Katsina Students 0 Comments 3 Days Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity "Where Should We Run To?" – Nigerians React To Aisha Buhari's Relocation to Dubai
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Northern Groups Begin Protest In Katsina Over Schoolboys' Abduction
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Dementia Prevented Buhari From Visiting Katsina School Despite Being Briefed Since Friday
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kill Three Zamfara Traders After Collecting N6m, Motorcycles
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Secondus Leads #BringBackOurBoys Protest In Abuja
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Abduction: Sokoto Shuts Boarding Schools
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Buhari Must Go, He Has Dementia And Can't Handle His Own Affairs—Junaid Mohammed
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Orders Reopening Of Land Borders
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption Appeal Court Nullifies Dasuki’s Indictment
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics What Buhari Said When I Recounted Complaints Against Northern Appointments—Adesina
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity "Where Should We Run To?" – Nigerians React To Aisha Buhari's Relocation to Dubai
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Army Chief, Buratai Poses With Snake In His Farm, Keeps Mum On Katsina Abduction
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME How Robbery Kingpin Utomobong Was Arrested After Killing Assistant Police Commissioner In Cross River
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Travel UPDATED: Motorists List Nigeria's Most Dangerous Roads, Say Bandits Built Dens Along Them
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Bank Documents Expose How Buhari’s Ally Isa Funtua Received N840m Windfall From FIRS
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Corruption Herbalist Impersonates Femi Adesina, GMD NNPC, Defrauds South Korean Man Of N30m
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Northern Groups Begin Protest In Katsina Over Schoolboys' Abduction
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
#EndSARS "It's Order From Above"—Immigration Reacts To Passport Renewal Denial For #ENDSARS Protester
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad