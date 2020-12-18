Abduction: 344 Students Released—Katsina Government

Abdul Labaran, the Director-General, Media, Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State confirmed the figure. The government has earlier claimed the figure was 333. There were rumours that the figure could be as high as 500.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 18, 2020

No fewer than 344 of the students kidnapped from Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State, last Friday night, have been released. 

The students had been in the kidnappers' den for six days. A video circulating online showed that the students were on their way to Katsina.

Gunmen, who came on motorbikes had last Friday, invaded the school's premises around 11 pm shooting indiscriminately to scare residents. The operation led to the disappearance of over 300 students.

Boko Haram had on Tuesday claimed responsibility for the attack.

"They are on their way to Katsina, the military finalised the negotiations with them, they will be received by the governor anytime from now," the source said.

 

