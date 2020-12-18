Amotekun Officers Open Fire In Oyo, Two Killed, Scores Injured

No fewer than two residents of Asaka area in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital were killed by the newly inaugurated South-West security outfit, codenamed Amotekun.

The incident happened at Ike-Olu junction, Asaka area of Ibadan on Thursday.



Eyewitnesses told SaharaReporters that one Afeez Lotto and Akin Owoaga were shot dead by a member of Odua people Congress, who was recruited into Amotekun, Sikiru Apanpa.

Our correspondent gathered that the incident started when youths in the area disagreed on a certain issue, and Saheed had invited the Amotekun personnel to control the situation.

SaharaReporters learnt that when Amotekun personnel arrived at the scene of the incident with their vehicle, Apanpa did not ask questions before he shot at the two.

It was gathered that the two victims died instantly.

While going out of the community, the men of the Amotekun also shot at an old man, Matthew Owolabi, at Ike Olu junction who later reported at Mapo and Babaganku Police Stations.

Following the development, the men of the Nigeria Police Force, Mapo Area Command, Ibadan, arrested Saheed who invited Amotekun to produce the killer of the two victims.