Efforts Of Service Chiefs Not Good Enough—Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said he is worried over the high rate of insecurity in the country.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, Buhari disclosed this while speaking in Daura, Katsina, shortly before addressing students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, on Friday.

President Buhari during meeting with released Kankara schoolboys in Katsina State today

The President said a lot needed to be done to improve security, adding that his government is aware of its responsibility to secure lives.

He added that the effort of service chiefs is not good enough for him.

Most Nigerians have called for the sack of the service chiefs owing to the worsening security situation in the country, especially in the Northeast region but the President has refused.

Buhari said, “On the issue of insecurity, I’m extremely worried about it, and I hope next year it will be different. Those among the law enforcement agencies that would remain in charge would be extremely busy.

”We have a lot of work ahead of us and some of these things we may not say because I don’t want to compromise the security and efforts being put by the law enforcement agencies.

“But we are accurately aware of our responsibilities. Our responsibility is to secure the country – so we have a lot of work to do.

“Armed forces know their job. I meet them; we have security meetings from time to time, they must be very clear of my instructions, and their effort is not good enough for me.

“It is our responsibility to secure this country for all the citizens to do their businesses without any problem. We haven’t achieved that yet, but, we will keep on trying.”

