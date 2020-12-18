Efforts Of Service Chiefs Not Good Enough—Buhari

Most Nigerians have called for the sack of the service chiefs owing to the worsening security situation in the country, especially in the Northeast region but the President has refused.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 18, 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari has said he is worried over the high rate of insecurity in the country.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, Buhari disclosed this while speaking in Daura, Katsina, shortly before addressing students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, on Friday.

President Buhari during meeting with released Kankara schoolboys in Katsina State today

The President said a lot needed to be done to improve security, adding that his government is aware of its responsibility to secure lives.

He added that the effort of service chiefs is not good enough for him.

Most Nigerians have called for the sack of the service chiefs owing to the worsening security situation in the country, especially in the Northeast region but the President has refused.

Buhari said, “On the issue of insecurity, I’m extremely worried about it, and I hope next year it will be different. Those among the law enforcement agencies that would remain in charge would be extremely busy.

”We have a lot of work ahead of us and some of these things we may not say because I don’t want to compromise the security and efforts being put by the law enforcement agencies.

“But we are accurately aware of our responsibilities. Our responsibility is to secure the country – so we have a lot of work to do.

“Armed forces know their job. I meet them; we have security meetings from time to time, they must be very clear of my instructions, and their effort is not good enough for me.

“It is our responsibility to secure this country for all the citizens to do their businesses without any problem. We haven’t achieved that yet, but, we will keep on trying.”
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Gunmen Who Kidnapped Katsina Students Are Miyetti Allah Members, Masari's Aide Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Afenifere Attacks Buhari, Says Katsina Schoolboys' Rescue A Scam
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics I'm Sorry For Saying Only 10 Students Were Kidnapped—Garba Shehu
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Why Buhari Did Not Visit Kankara— Lai Mohammed
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Obiano Dethrones Three Traditional Rulers, Reinstates Five Others
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Must Go, He Has Dementia And Can't Handle His Own Affairs—Junaid Mohammed
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Gunmen Who Kidnapped Katsina Students Are Miyetti Allah Members, Masari's Aide Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News NIMC Unveils 15 Centres Abroad For National Identity Number Registration
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Afenifere Attacks Buhari, Says Katsina Schoolboys' Rescue A Scam
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics I'm Sorry For Saying Only 10 Students Were Kidnapped—Garba Shehu
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Policemen Invade Seun Kuti's House In Lagos, Arrest Family Member
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Why Buhari Did Not Visit Kankara— Lai Mohammed
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Amotekun Officers Open Fire In Oyo, Two Killed, Scores Injured
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Attack Zamfara Emir, Kill Three Policemen, Five Others
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Police UPDATED: Cross River Commissioner Of Police Dies Of COVID-19
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Security Guard Jailed 10 Years For Rape In UK
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Obiano Dethrones Three Traditional Rulers, Reinstates Five Others
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Cross River Police Commissioner Dies Of COVID-19
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad