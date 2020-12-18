#EndSARS: Policemen Invade Seun Kuti's House In Lagos, Arrest Family Member

SaharaReporters learnt that the policemen stormed the residence in a desperate attempt to pick up the musician, but they met his absence, as he was on a routine morning radio show.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 18, 2020

No fewer than 30 armed policemen on Friday morning invaded popular singer and EndSARS activist, Seun Kuti's residence, arresting a member of his family for yet-to-be-ascertained reasons.

SaharaReporters learnt that the policemen stormed the residence in a desperate attempt to pick up the musician, but they met his absence, as he was on a routine morning radio show.

Seun Kuti

According to a group, Movement of the People, who explained how the police harassment transpired, the arrest and harassment of Seun Kuti's family member were uncalled for.

The MOP Media Centre said, "Seun Kuti is one of the strategy figures of the #EndSARS Movement who remains vocal despite mounting attacks and intimidation from the oppressive Nigerian government. He is one of the leaders of the developing socialist-oriented political organisation of the toiling masses and youth, Movement of the People.

"This attempt to arrest Seun Kuti is not surprising, as it falls in the growing pattern of attacks and repression on all voices of mass and youth opposition to the hellish and oppressive situation in the country.

"The Nigerian ruling elites are now desperate to silence all voices speaking the truth to the masses and calling on the masses to get organised politically and boot the oppressors and their rotten system out of power."

The MOP added that the police were nowhere to be found in defending the people against kidnappers, robbers, bandits, and the Boko Haram terrorists but they are willing tools of the oppressive ruling elite.

"They look the other way when the rich oppressors close down our streets because of their parties and social engagements. The vested agenda of police these days is to attack and kill peaceful protesters, striking workers or stop meetings where the state of the nation is to be discussed.

"What is definite is that this crude attempt to silence Seun Kuti has failed already and would only help accelerate the building of the mass revolutionary political organisation of the toiling masses and youth," it added.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police UPDATED: Cross River Commissioner Of Police Dies Of COVID-19
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Cross River Police Commissioner Dies Of COVID-19
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #ENDSARS: Abba Kyari Men Shot Suspect, Left Him To Die In Custody, Lawyer Says
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM American Bar Association Documents AGF Malami, DSS Prosecutorial Misconduct And Plots To Silence Sowore
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Human Rights People With Disabilities Clash With Police At National Assembly During Protest
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights Emergency NIN Registration Is Infringement On People's Rights, Lawyer Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Gunmen Who Kidnapped Katsina Students Are Miyetti Allah Members, Masari's Aide Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News NIMC Unveils 15 Centres Abroad For National Identity Number Registration
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Afenifere Attacks Buhari, Says Katsina Schoolboys' Rescue A Scam
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics I'm Sorry For Saying Only 10 Students Were Kidnapped—Garba Shehu
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Police UPDATED: Cross River Commissioner Of Police Dies Of COVID-19
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Attack Zamfara Emir, Kill Three Policemen, Five Others
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Must Go, He Has Dementia And Can't Handle His Own Affairs—Junaid Mohammed
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Efforts Of Service Chiefs Not Good Enough—Buhari
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Why Buhari Did Not Visit Kankara— Lai Mohammed
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics One North-West Governor Behind Banditry, Killings – APC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Cross River Police Commissioner Dies Of COVID-19
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Obiano Dethrones Three Traditional Rulers, Reinstates Five Others
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad