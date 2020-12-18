India Police Nab Fake Nigerian Professor Chika With Cocaine

The NCB officers said the Mumbai team on Thursday, December 17, received an intelligence input based on which they conducted a raid in Nalasopara, Mumbai and arrested Nwagwu.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 18, 2020

The India Police, through the Narcotics Control Bureau, has arrested a fake Nigerian professor, Princewill Chika, found in possession of "intermediate quantity" of cocaine.

They recovered 10.2grammes of cocaine and one blot of LSD from his possession.

"He has been arrested and will be produced before the court. He has some high profile links that we are probing," local media quotes Samir Wankhede, NCB zonal director to have said.

The agency also found that Chika is a graduate of Imo State University in Owerri and used to teach about the functioning of the government.

He had come to India in 2017 on a tourist visa, which expired in 2018. He continued to stay here and even learnt the Hindi language.

"He is not cooperating with us and not sharing the passwords of his electronic gadgets," an officer privy to the investigation said.

The NCB differentiates the number of drugs or banned substances in three levels - small, intermediate and commercial.
 

