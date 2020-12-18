NIMC Unveils 15 Centres Abroad For National Identity Number Registration

The National Identity Management Commission, the body issuing national identity number, has announced 15 locations abroad to enrol Nigerians in the diaspora.

NIMC said that the firms would obtain and transmit biometric data from the countries which they operate to the commission.

The commission had earlier stated that without a NIN, Nigerians in diaspora would be unable to renew their passports or take part in some other national programmes, adding that those who already had Nigerian numbers would lose them.

The development had sparked outrage with many Nigerians warning that the policy lacked adequate planning and would worsen the second wave of COVID-19 in the country.

The list of countries and their NIN registration centres as released by the NIMC are:

1. AUSTRIA

Vienna

Embassy/Permanent Mission of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Rennweg 25, Postfach (P.O. Box) 183, 1030 Wien, Vienna

Website: https://www.idcard.ng/

2. GERMANY

Berlin

Nigeria Embassy, Neue Jakobstraße (Jakobstrasse) 4, 10179 Berlin

Website: https://www.idcard.ng/

Frankfurt

VFS Global office, Gutleutstraße 8060329, Frankfurt

Website: https://dantatauniversal.com

3. SAUDI ARABIA

Jeddah

VFS Global Services office, TasHeel Commercial Plaza, First Floor-Suwaid Bin Sakher Street, Off Jundub Bin Kaab Street, Al Mohammadiyah District 1, Jeddah

Website: https://dantatauniversal.com

Riyadh

VFS Global office, Shop 2, Zahra Building Umm al Hamam, Opposite Hyper Panda (Dove Plaza), Umm Al Haman Street, Riyadh

Website: https://dantatauniversal.com

4. UNITED STATES

Atlanta

Online Integrated Solutions office, Holcomb Bridge Road, Suite 204, Roswell, Atlanta, GA 30076

Websites: Defcon Systems Limited (DSL) >>

National eAuthentication Limited (NeAL) >>

Chicago

Knowledge Square Nigeria Limited office, Africa International House, 6200 S. Drexel Avenue, Chicago, IL 60637

Website: https://iqid.ng/

Houston

Thebez Global Resources/Cox & Kings, 6666 Harwin Drive, Suite 260C, Houston, Texas, TX 77036

Website: https://nin.thebezglobalresource.com

Online Integrated Solutions office, 9894 Bissonnet Street, Suite 745 Houston TX 77036

Websites: Defcon Systems Limited (DSL) >>

National eAuthentication Limited (NeAL) >>

VFS Global office, 2425 West Loop South, Suite 340, Houston TX 77027

Website: https://dantatauniversal.com

Minnesota

UGS Technologies Limited, 319 Barry Avenue South, Suite 300, Wayzata, Minnesota

Website: http://www.ugsnigeria.com/

New York

Thebez Global Resources/Cox & Kings, 336 W, 37th Street, Suite 550, 5th Floor, New York, NY 10018

Website: https://nin.thebezglobalresource.com

Online Integrated Solutions office, 370 Lexington Ave, Suite 1505 New York, NY 10017

Websites: Defcon Systems Limited (DSL) >>

National eAuthentication Limited (NeAL) >>

5. UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Dubai

Online Integrated Solutions DMCC office, 22nd Floor, Silver Tower, Cluster I, Jumeirah Lake Towers

Websites: Defcon Systems Limited (DSL) >>

National eAuthentication Limited (NeAL) >>

VFS Global office, WAFI Mall, level 3, Falcon Phase 2, Umm Hurair 2, Dubai 114 100

Website: https://dantatauniversal.com

6. UNITED KINGDOM

Leicester

Online Integrated Solutions office, St. Georges House, 6 St Georges Way, Leicester LE1 1SH

Websites: Defcon Systems Limited (DSL) >>

National eAuthentication Limited (NeAL) >>

VFS Global office, Peepul Centre, Orchardson Avenue, Leicester, LE4 6DP

Website: https://dantatauniversal.com

London

Knowledge Square Nigeria Limted office, 160 Maple road, London, SE20 8JB

Website: https://iqid.ng/

Online Integrated Solutions office, 56/57 Fleet street London EC4Y IJU

Websites: Defcon Systems Limited (DSL) >

National eAuthentication Limited (NeAL) >>

Thabez Global Resources Limited/Cox & Kings,169 Old Kent Road, Ground Floor, SE1 5NA London

Website: https://nin.thebezglobalresource.com

VFS Global office, 66 Wilson Street, London, EC2A 2BT

Website: https://dantatauniversal.com

7. SENEGAL

Dakar

VFS Global office, rez de chausses, Immeeuble atrium centre, km 8 route de Ouakam, Dakar

Website: https://dantatauniversal.com

8. INDIA

Chennai

UGS Technologies Limited office, 5 & 7, Thiruvottiyur High Road, Tondiarpet, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600081

Website: http://www.ugsnigeria.com/

VFS Global Services office, No 74, 3rd Floor, Fagun Towers, Ethiraj Salai, Egmore, Chennai – 600008

Website: https://dantatauniversal.com

New Delhi

UGS Technologies Limited office, 1st Floor, Plot No. 7, 8, Garg Shopping Mall, Opposite Sector 11 (Extension), Rohini, Delhi 110085

Website: http://www.ugsnigeria.com/

VFS Global Services office, Shivaji Stadium Metro Station Mezzanine Level, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Connaught Place, New Delhi – 110001

Website: https://dantatauniversal.com

Mumbai

VFS Global Services office, Urmi Axis Building, Behind Famous Studio, Opp. E Moses Road, Mahalaxmi (West), Mumbai – 400001

Website: https://dantatauniversal.com

9. BENIN

Cotonou

Satguru Travel & Tours Services, Immeuble Satguru, derriere Espace Dina, St. Michel, Cotonou

Website: https://dantatauniversal.com

Feu de circulation Stade Matheiu Kerekou, rue pavée d’ Agla, 1ère rue à gauche, Immeuble MSS Sarl, Cotonou (Traffic light at Mattheiu Korekou Stadium, Paved Street of Agla, MSS Sarl Building, 1st street by the left, Cotonou)

Website: https://www.sloganiconsults.com.ng

Porto Novo

Rue Tokpota, en face de project Songhai, rue de l’église catholique Charles Ouganda, Immeuble Carrefour le Destin, Porto Novo (Tokpota Street, Opposite Songhai Street of the Catholic Church Charles Uganda; at the edge of Carrefour Destiny, Porto Novo)

Website: https://www.sloganiconsults.com.ng

10. IRELAND

Dublin

Knowledge Square Nigeria Limited office, Unit 9, Porters Avenue, Cool Mine Industrial Estate, Dublin 15

Website: https://iqid.ng/

11. SOUTH AFRICA

Johannesburg

Thebez Global Resources, 205 Rivonia Road, Morningside, Johannesburg

Website: https://nin.thebezglobalresource.com

VFS Global office, 1st Floor Rivonia Village Office Block, Cnr. Rivonia Boulevard and Mutual Road, Rivonia, Johannesburg

Website: https://dantatauniversal.com

Pretoria

VFS Global office, Cherry Lane Office Park, 1st Floor, 114 Fehrsen Street, Nieuw Muckleneuk, Brooklyn, Pretoria, 0181

Website: https://dantatauniversal.com

12. CANADA

Brampton

Knowledge Square Nigeria office, 8 Melanie Drive, Ste. 202, Brampton, ON, L6K 4L2

Website: https://iqid.ng/

Edmonton

VFS Global Services office, Scotia Place Tower 2, Unit 531, 10060 Jasper Avenue, T5J 3R8, Edmonton, Alberta

Website: https://dantatauniversal.com

Ottawa

VFS Global Services office, Suite 505, 294 Albert St, Ottawa, Ontario, ON, K1P 6E6

Website: https://dantatauniversal.com

VFS Global Services office, 280 Metcalfe Street, Suite 200, Ottawa, Ontario, ON, K2P 1R7

Website: https://dantatauniversal.com

Winnipeg

Knowledge Square Nigeria office, Unit 104, 1200 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3T 2A7

Website: https://iqid.ng/

13. GHANA

Accra

VFS Global office, First Floor, Atlantic Towers, Airport City, Accra

Website: https://dantatauniversal.com

14. ITALY

Rome

Interservice Roma, Via Orazio, 17, 00193 Roma RM

Website: https://www.idcard.ng/

15. TOGO

Lome

Kevonne Consults Limited office, 2073 Jean Paul II Boulevard, Ancien Immeuble, Air Burkina, Lome

Website: https://www.kevonneconsults.ng/

The commission noted that for those Nigerians, whose countries of residence are not listed, some forms had been licensed to work with their respective partners across all countries in Africa, Asia, Europe and America to carry out the enrollment of Nigerian adults and children in the diaspora into the National Identity database.