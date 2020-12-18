NIMC Unveils 15 Centres Abroad For National Identity Number Registration

NIMC said that the firms would obtain and transmit biometric data from the countries which they operate to the commission.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 18, 2020

The National Identity Management Commission, the body issuing national identity number, has announced 15 locations abroad to enrol Nigerians in the diaspora. 

NIMC said that the firms would obtain and transmit biometric data from the countries which they operate to the commission.

The commission had earlier stated that without a NIN, Nigerians in diaspora would be unable to renew their passports or take part in some other national programmes, adding that those who already had Nigerian numbers would lose them.

The development had sparked outrage with many Nigerians warning that the policy lacked adequate planning and would worsen the second wave of COVID-19 in the country.

The list of countries and their NIN registration centres as released by the NIMC are:

1. AUSTRIA

Vienna      

Embassy/Permanent Mission of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Rennweg 25, Postfach (P.O. Box) 183, 1030 Wien, Vienna

Website: https://www.idcard.ng/

2. GERMANY

Berlin 

Nigeria Embassy, Neue Jakobstraße (Jakobstrasse) 4, 10179 Berlin

Website: https://www.idcard.ng/

Frankfurt    

VFS Global office, Gutleutstraße 8060329, Frankfurt

Website: https://dantatauniversal.com

3. SAUDI ARABIA

Jeddah

VFS Global Services office, TasHeel Commercial Plaza, First Floor-Suwaid Bin Sakher Street, Off Jundub Bin Kaab Street, Al Mohammadiyah District 1, Jeddah

Website: https://dantatauniversal.com

Riyadh      

VFS Global office, Shop 2, Zahra Building Umm al Hamam, Opposite Hyper Panda (Dove Plaza), Umm Al Haman Street, Riyadh

Website: https://dantatauniversal.com

4. UNITED STATES

Atlanta      

Online Integrated Solutions office, Holcomb Bridge Road, Suite 204, Roswell, Atlanta, GA 30076

Websites: Defcon Systems Limited (DSL) >>

National eAuthentication Limited (NeAL) >>

Chicago     

Knowledge Square Nigeria Limited office, Africa International House, 6200 S. Drexel Avenue, Chicago, IL 60637

Website: https://iqid.ng/

Houston    

Thebez Global Resources/Cox & Kings, 6666 Harwin Drive, Suite 260C, Houston, Texas, TX 77036

Website: https://nin.thebezglobalresource.com

Online Integrated Solutions office, 9894 Bissonnet Street, Suite 745 Houston TX 77036

Websites: Defcon Systems Limited (DSL) >>

National eAuthentication Limited (NeAL) >>

VFS Global office, 2425 West Loop South, Suite 340, Houston TX 77027

Website: https://dantatauniversal.com

Minnesota   

UGS Technologies Limited, 319 Barry Avenue South, Suite 300, Wayzata, Minnesota

Website: http://www.ugsnigeria.com/

New York   

Thebez Global Resources/Cox & Kings, 336 W, 37th Street, Suite 550, 5th Floor, New York, NY 10018

Website: https://nin.thebezglobalresource.com

Online Integrated Solutions office, 370 Lexington Ave, Suite 1505 New York, NY 10017

Websites: Defcon Systems Limited (DSL) >>

National eAuthentication Limited (NeAL) >>

5. UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Dubai

Online Integrated Solutions DMCC office, 22nd Floor, Silver Tower, Cluster I, Jumeirah Lake Towers

Websites: Defcon Systems Limited (DSL) >>

National eAuthentication Limited (NeAL) >>

 

VFS Global office, WAFI Mall, level 3, Falcon Phase 2, Umm Hurair 2, Dubai 114 100

 

Website: https://dantatauniversal.com

6. UNITED KINGDOM

 

Leicester

 

Online Integrated Solutions office, St. Georges House, 6 St Georges Way, Leicester LE1 1SH

 

Websites: Defcon Systems Limited (DSL) >>

 

National eAuthentication Limited (NeAL) >>

 

VFS Global office, Peepul Centre, Orchardson Avenue, Leicester, LE4 6DP

 

Website: https://dantatauniversal.com

 

London

 

Knowledge Square Nigeria Limted office, 160 Maple road, London, SE20 8JB

 

Website: https://iqid.ng/

 

Online Integrated Solutions office, 56/57 Fleet street London EC4Y IJU

 

Websites: Defcon Systems Limited (DSL) >

 

National eAuthentication Limited (NeAL) >>

 

Thabez Global Resources Limited/Cox & Kings,169 Old Kent Road, Ground Floor, SE1 5NA London

 

Website: https://nin.thebezglobalresource.com

 

VFS Global office, 66 Wilson Street, London, EC2A 2BT

 

Website: https://dantatauniversal.com

 

 

 

7. SENEGAL

 

Dakar 

 

VFS Global office, rez de chausses, Immeeuble atrium centre, km 8 route de Ouakam, Dakar

 

Website: https://dantatauniversal.com

 

 

 

8. INDIA

 

Chennai     

 

UGS Technologies Limited office, 5 & 7, Thiruvottiyur High Road, Tondiarpet, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600081

 

Website: http://www.ugsnigeria.com/

 

VFS Global Services office, No 74, 3rd Floor, Fagun Towers, Ethiraj Salai, Egmore, Chennai – 600008

 

Website: https://dantatauniversal.com

 

New Delhi  

 

UGS Technologies Limited office, 1st Floor, Plot No. 7, 8, Garg Shopping Mall, Opposite Sector 11 (Extension), Rohini, Delhi 110085

 

Website: http://www.ugsnigeria.com/

 

VFS Global Services office, Shivaji Stadium Metro Station Mezzanine Level, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Connaught Place, New Delhi – 110001

 

Website: https://dantatauniversal.com

 

Mumbai

 

VFS Global Services office, Urmi Axis Building, Behind Famous Studio, Opp. E Moses Road, Mahalaxmi (West), Mumbai – 400001

 

Website: https://dantatauniversal.com

 

 

 

9. BENIN

 

Cotonou    

 

Satguru Travel & Tours Services, Immeuble Satguru, derriere Espace Dina, St. Michel, Cotonou

 

Website: https://dantatauniversal.com

 

Feu de circulation Stade Matheiu Kerekou, rue pavée d’ Agla, 1ère rue à gauche, Immeuble MSS Sarl, Cotonou (Traffic light at Mattheiu Korekou Stadium, Paved Street of Agla, MSS Sarl Building, 1st street by the left, Cotonou)

 

Website: https://www.sloganiconsults.com.ng

 

Porto Novo  

 

Rue Tokpota, en face de project Songhai, rue de l’église catholique Charles Ouganda, Immeuble Carrefour le Destin, Porto Novo (Tokpota Street, Opposite Songhai Street of the Catholic Church Charles Uganda; at the edge of Carrefour Destiny, Porto Novo)

 

Website: https://www.sloganiconsults.com.ng

 

 

 

10. IRELAND

 

Dublin

 

Knowledge Square Nigeria Limited office, Unit 9, Porters Avenue, Cool Mine Industrial Estate, Dublin 15

 

Website: https://iqid.ng/

 

 

 

11. SOUTH AFRICA

 

 

 

Johannesburg

 

Thebez Global Resources, 205 Rivonia Road, Morningside, Johannesburg

 

Website: https://nin.thebezglobalresource.com

 

VFS Global office, 1st Floor Rivonia Village Office Block, Cnr. Rivonia Boulevard and Mutual Road, Rivonia, Johannesburg

 

Website: https://dantatauniversal.com

 

Pretoria     

 

VFS Global office, Cherry Lane Office Park, 1st Floor, 114 Fehrsen Street, Nieuw Muckleneuk, Brooklyn, Pretoria, 0181

 

Website: https://dantatauniversal.com

 

 

 

12. CANADA

 

Brampton   

 

Knowledge Square Nigeria office, 8 Melanie Drive, Ste. 202, Brampton, ON, L6K 4L2

Website: https://iqid.ng/

Edmonton   

VFS Global Services office, Scotia Place Tower 2, Unit 531, 10060 Jasper Avenue, T5J 3R8, Edmonton, Alberta

Website: https://dantatauniversal.com

Ottawa      

VFS Global Services office, Suite 505, 294 Albert St, Ottawa, Ontario, ON, K1P 6E6

Website: https://dantatauniversal.com

VFS Global Services office, 280 Metcalfe Street, Suite 200, Ottawa, Ontario, ON, K2P 1R7

Website: https://dantatauniversal.com

Winnipeg   

Knowledge Square Nigeria office, Unit 104, 1200 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3T 2A7

Website: https://iqid.ng/

13. GHANA

Accra 

VFS Global office, First Floor, Atlantic Towers, Airport City, Accra

Website: https://dantatauniversal.com

14. ITALY

Rome 

Interservice Roma, Via Orazio, 17, 00193 Roma RM

Website: https://www.idcard.ng/

15. TOGO

Lome 

Kevonne Consults Limited office, 2073 Jean Paul II Boulevard, Ancien Immeuble, Air Burkina, Lome

Website: https://www.kevonneconsults.ng/

The commission noted that for those Nigerians, whose countries of residence are not listed, some forms had been licensed to work with their respective partners across all countries in Africa, Asia, Europe and America to carry out the enrollment of Nigerian adults and children in the diaspora into the National Identity database. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Gunmen Who Kidnapped Katsina Students Are Miyetti Allah Members, Masari's Aide Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Afenifere Attacks Buhari, Says Katsina Schoolboys' Rescue A Scam
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics I'm Sorry For Saying Only 10 Students Were Kidnapped—Garba Shehu
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Policemen Invade Seun Kuti's House In Lagos, Arrest Family Member
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Efforts Of Service Chiefs Not Good Enough—Buhari
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Why Buhari Did Not Visit Kankara— Lai Mohammed
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Gunmen Who Kidnapped Katsina Students Are Miyetti Allah Members, Masari's Aide Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Afenifere Attacks Buhari, Says Katsina Schoolboys' Rescue A Scam
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics I'm Sorry For Saying Only 10 Students Were Kidnapped—Garba Shehu
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Policemen Invade Seun Kuti's House In Lagos, Arrest Family Member
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Efforts Of Service Chiefs Not Good Enough—Buhari
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Why Buhari Did Not Visit Kankara— Lai Mohammed
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Amotekun Officers Open Fire In Oyo, Two Killed, Scores Injured
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Attack Zamfara Emir, Kill Three Policemen, Five Others
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Police UPDATED: Cross River Commissioner Of Police Dies Of COVID-19
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Security Guard Jailed 10 Years For Rape In UK
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Obiano Dethrones Three Traditional Rulers, Reinstates Five Others
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Cross River Police Commissioner Dies Of COVID-19
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad