Obasanjo Reacts To Calls For Service Chiefs Sack, Says Nigeria's Challenges Taking New Dimension

The elder statesman, who also listed insecurity, economic instability, and poor governance as major challenges, urged the citizens to be resolute and proactive in addressing the logjam.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 18, 2020

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has reiterated the need for stronger synergy between the leadership and the citizens in addressing the multiple challenges currently besetting the country, saying it has become evident that the government cannot do it alone.

Obasanjo spoke on Thursday during a condolence visit to the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on the passage of his mother, Abigail.

The former President, who was in Ibadan to grace the book launch in honour of late Chief Lamidi Adedibu, a former Peoples Democratic Party chieftain, said he would continue to keep abreast of developments in the state.

He said, "There are many challenges in Nigeria today. There are challenges of insecurity, economy and political instability, among others. These challenges are not new, except that they have taken a different dimension.

"I believe that the most important aspect of dealing with all the challenges we have is leadership, and the people must come together. But then, there must be leadership to get everybody to work."

On the increasing call for the sacking of security chiefs in a bid to address the problem of insecurity, he said, "I did not appoint security chiefs, how can I ask that they be sacked? If I have a piece of fatherly advice for the security chiefs, I will not give it through the media."

Earlier, Makinde had lauded Obasanjo for his passion for national development, especially in areas of agriculture, security, education, and health.

SaharaReporters, New York

