Obiano Dethrones Three Traditional Rulers, Reinstates Five Others

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 18, 2020

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra has withdrawn the certificates of appointment of three traditional rulers in the state and also reinstated five others.

Chief Greg Obi, Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs announced this on Friday in Awka.

Obi in a statement dated Dec. 17 and entitled:  “Update on Suspension of Igwes in Anambra’’ said the governor acted according to the powers vested on him by the Anambra State Traditional Rulers Law, 2007.

He gave the names of the traditional rulers who had their certificates withdrawn as  Igwe Chijioke Nwankwo of Nawfia Town, Igwe Anthony Onyekwere of Owelle and Igwe G. B. C. Mbakwe of Abacha. 

The governor announced the lifting of suspension on five traditional rulers including, Igwe Simon Chidibem of Umumbo, Igwe A. N. Onwuneme of Ikenga, Igwe Mark Anthony Okonkwo of Alor, Igwe Chukwuma Orji of Ezinifite and Igwe S.O. Obiora of Ezira.

Obi said the withdrawal and reinstatement of the certificates were with immediate effect. According to the statement, the government is also reviewing the suspension slammed on Igwe Kelly Nkeli of Igbariam, Igwe Dr Emeka Iluno of Ifitedunu and Igwe Peter Uyanwa of Ukwulu. 

Obi said all the affected traditional rulers have one month to submit the certificates of recognition to the Secretary of the Local Government of their communities from the day of the announcement.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Anambra government on Aug. 11, 2020, suspended 12 traditional rulers for alleged gross misconduct. 

According to Obi who announced the suspension, during the sanction period, the suspended traditional rulers are required to stop holding court as traditional rulers and to desist from discharging traditional rulers’ functions in their communities or anywhere in the state and beyond.

“This sanction may be lifted at the end of one year or renewed or upgraded in the intervening period depending on the government’s review of your conduct. 

“By this sanction, membership of Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council is hereby revoked, also, any appointment in other government committee is hereby rescinded,” he said.

SaharaReporters, New York

