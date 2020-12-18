Released Kankara Schoolboys Arrive In Katsina

Some of the schoolboys were still clothed in their school uniforms.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 18, 2020

Hundreds of schoolboys abducted from Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, last Friday and released on Thursday night have arrived in Katsina State.

The students were escorted into the state capital by security operatives.

Kankara Schoolboys

Some of the schoolboys were still clothed in their school uniforms, Punch reports.

Governor Aminu Masari had on Thursday night confirmed the release of 344 abducted schoolboys, adding that the boys were at Tsafe, Zamfara State, and would be transported to Kankara today.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Gunmen Who Kidnapped Katsina Students Are Miyetti Allah Members, Masari's Aide Says
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics One North-West Governor Behind Banditry, Killings – APC
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Must Go, He Has Dementia And Can't Handle His Own Affairs—Junaid Mohammed
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Reacts To Release Of Kidnapped Schoolboys
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Attack Zamfara Emir, Kill Three Policemen, Five Others
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Cross River Police Commissioner Dies Of COVID-19
0 Comments
52 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Gunmen Who Kidnapped Katsina Students Are Miyetti Allah Members, Masari's Aide Says
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics One North-West Governor Behind Banditry, Killings – APC
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Must Go, He Has Dementia And Can't Handle His Own Affairs—Junaid Mohammed
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Reacts To Release Of Kidnapped Schoolboys
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Attack Zamfara Emir, Kill Three Policemen, Five Others
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Cross River Police Commissioner Dies Of COVID-19
0 Comments
52 Minutes Ago
United States of America US Election: I’m Very Disappointed In Supreme Court, Trump Says
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Some Nigerians Not Happy Kankara Schoolboys Were Freed—Buhari’s Aide
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Obasanjo Reacts To Calls For Service Chiefs Sack, Says Nigeria's Challenges Taking New Dimension
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity "Where Should We Run To?" – Nigerians React To Aisha Buhari's Relocation to Dubai
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Leaders of Herdsmen Killing Benue People Are In Abuja, Federal Government Knows Them – Governor Ortom
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics UPDATED: One North-West Governor Behind Banditry, Killings – APC
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad