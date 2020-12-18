Released Kankara Schoolboys Arrive In Katsina

Hundreds of schoolboys abducted from Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, last Friday and released on Thursday night have arrived in Katsina State.

The students were escorted into the state capital by security operatives.

Kankara Schoolboys

Some of the schoolboys were still clothed in their school uniforms, Punch reports.

Governor Aminu Masari had on Thursday night confirmed the release of 344 abducted schoolboys, adding that the boys were at Tsafe, Zamfara State, and would be transported to Kankara today.