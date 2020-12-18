Tears As Herdsmen Murder Seven In Fresh Overnight Attack In Southern Kaduna

The attackers, who were said to have invaded the community at about 8 pm, reportedly came in large numbers.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 18, 2020

The peace moves in the Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, On Thursday night, suffered a setback following an attack on Gora Gan Community by suspected Fulani herdsmen which claimed seven lives.

The attackers, who were said to have invaded the community at about 8 pm, reportedly came in large numbers.

File photo used to illustrate story.

Confirming the attack to SaharaReporters, the Council Chairman, Dr Elias Manza, said no fewer than seven persons were killed, and about 17 houses were burnt down.

He explained that the injured were currently receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

Dr Manza, who condemned the attack, commended the security operatives for their prompt response to distress calls which reduced the level of damage.

A resident, who pleaded anonymity, said the attackers unleashed terror on the community for almost six hours operating without any disruption from security operatives.

The source also disclosed that a man, his wife and their three children were hacked to death, adding the victim's residence was not far from where security personnel stayed in the community.

It will be recalled that a series of peace meetings summit in Southern Kaduna in the past months had been held in the LGAs towards finding lasting solutions, but the community had now suffered attacks for the fourth time.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Gunmen Who Kidnapped Katsina Students Are Miyetti Allah Members, Masari's Aide Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Bandits Attack Zamfara Emir, Kill Three Policemen, Five Others
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity North-West Security Politicised, Can't Defeat Banditry, Ex-DSS Director Says
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity "Where Should We Run To?" – Nigerians React To Aisha Buhari's Relocation to Dubai
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Insecurity Hold Kidnappers Of Schoolboys Accountable, US Tells Nigeria
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Insecurity Killings: Benue Farmers Cry Out Over Fulani Herdsmen's Invasion, Enslavement
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Gunmen Who Kidnapped Katsina Students Are Miyetti Allah Members, Masari's Aide Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News NIMC Unveils 15 Centres Abroad For National Identity Number Registration
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Afenifere Attacks Buhari, Says Katsina Schoolboys' Rescue A Scam
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics I'm Sorry For Saying Only 10 Students Were Kidnapped—Garba Shehu
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Police UPDATED: Cross River Commissioner Of Police Dies Of COVID-19
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Policemen Invade Seun Kuti's House In Lagos, Arrest Family Member
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Attack Zamfara Emir, Kill Three Policemen, Five Others
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Must Go, He Has Dementia And Can't Handle His Own Affairs—Junaid Mohammed
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Efforts Of Service Chiefs Not Good Enough—Buhari
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Why Buhari Did Not Visit Kankara— Lai Mohammed
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics One North-West Governor Behind Banditry, Killings – APC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Cross River Police Commissioner Dies Of COVID-19
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad