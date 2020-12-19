APC Apologises To Kankara Schoolboys, Urges Police To Learn From Lapses

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has apologised to the recently abducted and released students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State, promising that such an incident will never repeat itself.

The party, in a statement, on Saturday said the government would do everything humanly possible to ensure that their learning environment is safe and secure going forward.

The statement which was signed by the Chairman, Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC and Governor of Yobe state, Mai Mala Buni, called on Nigerians not to lose hope in the capacity of the government and its security agencies.

The statement read, “We want to congratulate the parents of the children and also apologise on behalf of our party that one of our biggest promises was security and although we are doing our utmost best, such incidence is a sad event and must, at all costs, not repeat itself.

“When we received the news of the abduction at first, we were traumatised. We were heartbroken, and this was the same for most, if not all Nigerians, who heard of the unfortunate incident.

“As a party, we call on Nigerians not to lose their hope in our government and the security apparatus.

“We thank all those who made this rescue effort possible, especially the governors of Katsina and Zamfara States, the security agents across the country.

“We do not doubt the capacity of our security agencies. We believe and know they are capable, especially when they are well motivated and led, which we can assure is the case under President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We are trusting and hopeful that this episode will never repeat itself. We encourage the Nigerian Armed Forces, the Police and other security agents to take lessons from the lapses that led to this abduction and ensure that we never see a repeat of this tragedy again.”

