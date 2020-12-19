BREAKING: Bandits Abduct Katsina Students In Fresh Attack

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have abducted many students of Islamiyya school in Mahuta town, Dandume Local Government Area of Katsina State.

According to Katsina Post, the Islamic students were abducted on their way home after they graced a maulud procession at Unguwar Al-Kasim, a nearby village.

The actual number of the abducted students is yet to be known, but the vigilante groups in the community have already begun a rescue operation.

When contacted, the Katsina State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Gambo Isah, said he was out of the state on an official assessment and could not comment on the issue.

The attack comes a few days after gunmen invaded Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, kidnapping 344 students.

