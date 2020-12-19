BREAKING: Bandits Abduct Katsina Students In Fresh Attack

The attack comes a few days after gunmen invaded Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, kidnapping 344 students.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 19, 2020

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have abducted many students of Islamiyya school in Mahuta town, Dandume Local Government Area of Katsina State.

According to Katsina Post, the Islamic students were abducted on their way home after they graced a maulud procession at Unguwar Al-Kasim, a nearby village.

Sahara Reporters Media

The actual number of the abducted students is yet to be known, but the vigilante groups in the community have already begun a rescue operation.

When contacted, the Katsina State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Gambo Isah, said he was out of the state on an official assessment and could not comment on the issue.

The attack comes a few days after gunmen invaded Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, kidnapping 344 students.

See Also Insecurity Bandits Storm Katsina School, Kill Security Guard, Many Students Missing 0 Comments 1 Week Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Gunmen Who Kidnapped Katsina Students Are Miyetti Allah Members, Masari's Aide Says
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Kidnaps 35 Passengers On Damaturu-Maiduguri Road
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Insecurity I'm Worried, El-Rufai Says As Six Children, Woman Killed In Southern Kaduna Attack
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Kidnap Mother Of Osun AAC Spokesperson, Demand N10m Ransom
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Insecurity Kankara Abduction, Plot To Embarrass My Government—Buhari
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Insecurity Katsina Abduction: Buhari Treating Insecurity With Levity, Northern Groups Say
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Middle Belt, Southern Leaders Give Buhari 90 Days To Scrap 1999 Constitution
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Who Kidnapped Katsina Students Are Miyetti Allah Members, Masari's Aide Says
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
#EndSARS When Will CBN Deal With Shekau, Katsina Abductors Like #EndSARS? – Aisha Yesufu
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Policemen Invade Seun Kuti's House In Lagos, Arrest Family Member
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News NIMC Unveils 15 Centres Abroad For National Identity Number Registration
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Amotekun Officers Open Fire In Oyo, Two Killed, Scores Injured
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International WTO DG: Setback For Okonjo-Iweala As US Wants Race Reopened
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Kidnaps 35 Passengers On Damaturu-Maiduguri Road
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
News "Deploy Them In Forests, Not Town"—Nigerians React As Amotekun Operatives Kill Two In Oyo
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Schoolboys’ Abduction, An Award-Winning Drama – Ohanaeze Youth Council
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Lekki Protester Shot By Army Now Bedridden, Needs Urgent Care
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Opinion The Miracle Of Kankara, Cows And Snakes By Achike Chude
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad