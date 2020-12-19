Lagos To Prosecute Test Centres Issuing Fake COVID-19 Results

Sanwo-Olu noted that the government had zero tolerance for this kind of criminal conduct, and would not hesitate to prosecute anybody found culpable.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 19, 2020

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said that private test centres who are issuing fake test results will be prosecuted.

Sanwo-Olu noted that the government had zero tolerance for this kind of criminal conduct, and would not hesitate to prosecute anybody found culpable.

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

In his speech on Friday, the governor noted that religious houses, event centres and public places should not let their guard down and must be responsible even in the yuletide.

The governor said, "Let me sound a note of warning to all private testing facilities that are complicit in the allegations of conspiring with individuals to issue fake COVID-19 test results.

"We have zero tolerance for this kind of criminal conduct, and will not hesitate to prosecute anybody found culpable, in addition to shutting down the offending laboratories."

Sanwoolu also warned Lagos residents to avoid seeking treatment for the disease in private hospitals that have not been accredited for such treatment. 

He reiterated that testing in the designated public facilities is free except in private centres that are for intending travellers.

He said, "The government does not charge for COVID-19 tests in its testing centres. The only test centres where there is a charge are the private ones, and these are for intending travellers and also those who seek to know their status for some reason or the other.

"All persons who are showing symptoms and fit the case definition for the Coronavirus disease will continue to be tested free of charge in the government testing facilities. Collection of samples for testing remains freely available in our sample collection centres spread across all the Local Government Areas in the state.

"We are working hard to ensure that all the supplies and consumables required are constantly made available, and we encourage all persons who have tested positive and are showing symptoms to seek care in our isolation centres."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police UPDATED: Cross River Commissioner Of Police Dies Of COVID-19
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Economy Food Crisis Will Worsen If Nigeria Embarks On Second Lockdown – Manufacturers Association
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Cross River Police Commissioner Dies Of COVID-19
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Bank Documents Expose How Buhari’s Ally Isa Funtua Received N840m Windfall From FIRS
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Corruption National Identity Number: Nigerians Expose NIMC Officials Demanding Bribe, Harassing Enrollees
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Plateau Governor Lalong Tests Positive For COVID-19
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Gunmen Who Kidnapped Katsina Students Are Miyetti Allah Members, Masari's Aide Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News NIMC Unveils 15 Centres Abroad For National Identity Number Registration
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
News Amotekun Officers Open Fire In Oyo, Two Killed, Scores Injured
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics I'm Sorry For Saying Only 10 Students Were Kidnapped—Garba Shehu
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
#EndSARS When Will CBN Deal With Shekau, Katsina Abductors Like #EndSARS? – Aisha Yesufu
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Policemen Invade Seun Kuti's House In Lagos, Arrest Family Member
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Efforts Of Service Chiefs Not Good Enough—Buhari
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Afenifere Attacks Buhari, Says Katsina Schoolboys' Rescue A Scam
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Middle Belt, Southern Leaders Give Buhari 90 Days To Scrap 1999 Constitution
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
International WTO DG: Setback For Okonjo-Iweala As US Wants Race Reopened
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Why Buhari Did Not Visit Kankara— Lai Mohammed
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Must Go, He Has Dementia And Can't Handle His Own Affairs—Junaid Mohammed
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad