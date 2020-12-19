Lagos To Prosecute Test Centres Issuing Fake COVID-19 Results

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said that private test centres who are issuing fake test results will be prosecuted.

Sanwo-Olu noted that the government had zero tolerance for this kind of criminal conduct, and would not hesitate to prosecute anybody found culpable.

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

In his speech on Friday, the governor noted that religious houses, event centres and public places should not let their guard down and must be responsible even in the yuletide.

The governor said, "Let me sound a note of warning to all private testing facilities that are complicit in the allegations of conspiring with individuals to issue fake COVID-19 test results.

"We have zero tolerance for this kind of criminal conduct, and will not hesitate to prosecute anybody found culpable, in addition to shutting down the offending laboratories."

Sanwoolu also warned Lagos residents to avoid seeking treatment for the disease in private hospitals that have not been accredited for such treatment.

He reiterated that testing in the designated public facilities is free except in private centres that are for intending travellers.

He said, "The government does not charge for COVID-19 tests in its testing centres. The only test centres where there is a charge are the private ones, and these are for intending travellers and also those who seek to know their status for some reason or the other.

"All persons who are showing symptoms and fit the case definition for the Coronavirus disease will continue to be tested free of charge in the government testing facilities. Collection of samples for testing remains freely available in our sample collection centres spread across all the Local Government Areas in the state.

"We are working hard to ensure that all the supplies and consumables required are constantly made available, and we encourage all persons who have tested positive and are showing symptoms to seek care in our isolation centres."