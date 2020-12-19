Lawyer Threatens Fresh Protest As Police Invade Seun Kuti's Home

A human rights lawyer, Ayo Ademiluyi, has condemned the invasion of the home of revolutionary Afro-beat musician, Seun Anikulapo Kuti, by personnel of the Lagos State Police Command on Friday.

Ademiluyi warned the Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, and the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, to desist from laying siege to the musician's house, as this unconstitutional action would lead to mass demonstrations by Lagosians.

SaharaReporters had exclusively reported on Friday that armed police officers invaded the Ikeja residence of the musician known to be vocal during the EndSARS struggle and picked up his family member when they met his absence.

The whereabouts or reasons for the arrest of the family member had yet to be known, as of press time.

Ademiluyi noted that Kuti's house was invaded without the police officers displaying any warrant of arrest.

He said, "I have just been informed that men and officers of Lagos State Police Command of the Nigeria Police Force are still laying siege to the residence of revolutionary Afro-beat musician, Seun Anikulapo Kuti.

"It will be recalled that some few hours ago, news broke out on social media that a personal aide of the musician was picked up after a raid on the residence of the musician and leader of the Movement of the People, a Socialist political movement founded on the heels of the #EndSARS movement.

"As at the time of issuing this statement, the police officers who arrested Seun Anikulapo Kuti's aide did not display any warrant of arrest. After missing Seun Anikulapo Kuti, who left a radio programme for his Friday rehearsal, the police contingent came for a second time and this time laying a siege in wait for the revolutionary musician.

"These actions represent a return to the dark days of jackboot dictatorship and would be heavily resisted. I call for the immediate withdrawal of siege on Seun Anikulapo Kuti's residence by the Commissioner of Police of Lagos State Police Command and the IGP as their actions amount to an infringement on fundamental rights.

"Failure and neglect on the part of the Nigeria Police Force will only lead to a fresh mass movement on the streets to end this wave of dictatorship, once and for all."