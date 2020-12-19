Lekki Protester Shot By Army Now Bedridden, Needs Urgent Care

Speaking to SaharaReporters, Irogbo said he could not initially come out to the public after the incident as a result of security threats. He added that he had to come out because he could no longer bear the pain.

by Saharareporters, New York Dec 19, 2020

Theophilus Irogbo, a survivor of the shooting at the peaceful #EndSARS protest held at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos State, has cried out to the public for financial assistance over gunshot injuries he sustained on the leg. 

Hours before the curfew was scheduled to begin, soldiers had stormed the Lekki toll gate on the evening of October 20 where protesters gathered and started shooting, killing and injuring an unconfirmed number of people.

The incident has received widespread condemnation within and outside Nigeria.

Speaking to SaharaReporters, Irogbo said he could not initially come out to the public after the incident as a result of security threats. He added that he had to come out because he could no longer bear the pain.

He appealed to Nigerians to rise financially for the treatment of the leg which he feared may be amputated if not treated soon.

He said, "I was shot at Lekki Toll Gate. I'm so sorry I could not grant an interview earlier because of security reasons. The iron they used to hold the leg has been removed; unfortunately, the iron was not meant for the bones to join, it was just for the leg to be straight so that the injuries sustained from the bullet would heal; now they are healed, and the iron has been removed.

"If you look at the leg very well, you will see the foot is falling to one side. I can't lift the leg; I can't sleep. I went to a bone specialist; he charged me N120,000. I don't even know where to start. I am stranded already; I don't know where to start.

"Please I need help, I can't sleep, I can't lift the leg. If I do, if falls in different directions. I can't stay like this; they remove the iron, they didn't put POP. I need help; to feed my family is a problem, not to talk of paying for the bone."

SaharaReporters obtained a medical doctor's report confirming that Irogbo was indeed shot during the Lekki toll gate protest and he needed to be granted immediate assistance. 

The report signed by Dr Ogundipe, of the Grandville Trauma Centre, partly reads, "An above-named patient is a 38-year-old man being managed for distal tibia and fibula fractures due to gunshot injury to the right leg sustained at the #EndSARS protest incident at the Lekki tollgate. 
"He has had external fixation done to stabilise the fracture. He would, however, require alternate day wound dressing. Kindly grant him all the necessary assistance." 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#EndSARS When Will CBN Deal With Shekau, Katsina Abductors Like #EndSARS? – Aisha Yesufu
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Policemen Invade Seun Kuti's House In Lagos, Arrest Family Member
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS #ENDSARS: Abba Kyari Men Shot Suspect, Left Him To Die In Custody, Lawyer Says
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
#EndSARS REVEALED: How CBN Employed Disgraced Ex-AGF To Freeze Bank Accounts Of Alleged #EndSARS Promoters After Several Lawyers Declined Brief
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
#EndSARS "It's Order From Above"—Immigration Reacts To Passport Renewal Denial For #ENDSARS Protester
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
#EndSARS Arewa Youth Forum Denies Claim Of Going To War Over #ENDSARS Protest
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Gunmen Who Kidnapped Katsina Students Are Miyetti Allah Members, Masari's Aide Says
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News NIMC Unveils 15 Centres Abroad For National Identity Number Registration
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
#EndSARS When Will CBN Deal With Shekau, Katsina Abductors Like #EndSARS? – Aisha Yesufu
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Policemen Invade Seun Kuti's House In Lagos, Arrest Family Member
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics I'm Sorry For Saying Only 10 Students Were Kidnapped—Garba Shehu
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
News Amotekun Officers Open Fire In Oyo, Two Killed, Scores Injured
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Middle Belt, Southern Leaders Give Buhari 90 Days To Scrap 1999 Constitution
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Afenifere Attacks Buhari, Says Katsina Schoolboys' Rescue A Scam
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International WTO DG: Setback For Okonjo-Iweala As US Wants Race Reopened
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Efforts Of Service Chiefs Not Good Enough—Buhari
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Human Rights Lawyer Threatens Fresh Protest As Police Invade Seun Kuti's Home
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Why Buhari Did Not Visit Kankara— Lai Mohammed
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad