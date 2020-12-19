Schoolboys’ Abduction, An Award-Winning Drama – Ohanaeze Youth Council

The Igbo socio-cultural youth organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, has said the recent abduction of over 300 schoolboys at the Government Science School, Kankara, Katsina State, and their rescue, is the government’s award-winning drama of the year.

The Igbo youths stated in a release that they wondered if the drama was to make the military chiefs look “capable or to silence the public outcry of sacking the service chiefs from office.”

In a statement, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, scolded the northern leaders for their failure in governance and their profiteering from the “huge budgetary allocations mapped out for insecurity challenges in their region.”

Isiguzoro said, “The apex Igbo socio-cultural youth organisation describes the recent abduction in GSS Kankara as the award-winning drama for the year, 2020. Igbo youths wonder the rationale and idea behind the drama; was it to make the service chiefs appear capable? Or was it to resist the idea of sacking the service chiefs from office?

“The evidence of the provision of new blankets for over 300 pupils of Kankara by the Boko Haram insurgents makes the abduction fake and the organisers of the drama as amateurs.

“The northern leaders have refused to accept their leadership failures in governance; most of their political leaders are behind the insecurity situation in the north, and they are benefiting immensely from the huge budgetary allocations mapped out for insecurity challenges. The Kankara boys’ abduction is business as usual for the northern leaders.”