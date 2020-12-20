Police Arrest Two Suspected Cultists, Foil Traffic Robbery In Lagos

The suspects, Rasak Babatunde, a 22-year-old mechanic and Idowu Wasiu, 16-year-old tailor, were arrested at their hideout.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 20, 2020

The operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) have arrested two suspected Awawa cult members in Oko-koto, Agege, hours after foiling a traffic robbery around Otedola Bridge on Lagos – Ibadan Expressway.

The suspects, Rasak Babatunde, a 22-year-old mechanic and Idowu Wasiu, 16-year-old tailor, were arrested at their hideout.

A statement by the Lagos State Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, on Sunday, said the Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, had ordered a raid on the suspected hideouts and black spots across the state, particularly in Agege and its environs.

Adejobi mentioned that some of the areas raided included Isokoko, Oke-Koto, Abattoir, Dopemu, Elere, Oniwaya and Pen Cinema, all in Agege.

The statement read, “In the same vein, a team of the Rapid Response Squad led by CSP Yinka Egbeyemi, Commander RRS, had foiled traffic robbery on Friday 18th December 2020. The team ran into the suspected armed robbers around 11:00 p.m. at Otedola Bridge inward Ojota. The robbers hurriedly abandoned their motorcycle, with registration number, NND 268 WZ, a toy gun and some dangerous weapons.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, has ordered an immediate investigation of the suspects while reiterating his commitment to rid Lagos State of criminals and hoodlums. CP Hakeem Odumosu also admonished members of the public to be sensitive to their environment and be alive to their civic responsibility towards maintenance of law and order and public safety of the state.”
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Notorious Armed Robber, Adeniyi Ajayi Escapes From Police Detention In Lagos
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Police We Have Rescued 80 Katsina Students Abducted In Fresh Attack, Police Claim
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Police Police Investigate Apparent Murder-Suicide Of Nigerian Doctor, Wife In US
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Police Police Dismiss Four Senior Officers For Misconduct
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Woman Weeps, Blames Hardship As Court Jails Her For Stealing In Ghana
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Policemen Invade Seun Kuti's House In Lagos, Arrest Family Member
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Middle Belt, Southern Leaders Give Buhari 90 Days To Scrap 1999 Constitution
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News NIMC Unveils 15 Centres Abroad For National Identity Number Registration
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News Lagos Party Attendants Kill Guest For Collecting Food Several Times
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Medical Doctor Shoots Wife, Kills Self In US
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
International Buhari's Nominee To ICC Jury Rejected After Securing Five Out Of 110 Votes
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Notorious Armed Robber, Adeniyi Ajayi Escapes From Police Detention In Lagos
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Police We Have Rescued 80 Katsina Students Abducted In Fresh Attack, Police Claim
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Kaduna Imposes New Restrictions On Churches, Mosques
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Police Police Investigate Apparent Murder-Suicide Of Nigerian Doctor, Wife In US
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians Mock DSS For Not Arresting APC Spokesman Over Claim Of Governor Behind Banditry
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#EndSARS When Will CBN Deal With Shekau, Katsina Abductors Like #EndSARS? – Aisha Yesufu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Who Kidnapped Katsina Students Are Miyetti Allah Members, Masari's Aide Says
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad