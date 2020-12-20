Police Arrest Two Suspected Cultists, Foil Traffic Robbery In Lagos

The operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) have arrested two suspected Awawa cult members in Oko-koto, Agege, hours after foiling a traffic robbery around Otedola Bridge on Lagos – Ibadan Expressway.

The suspects, Rasak Babatunde, a 22-year-old mechanic and Idowu Wasiu, 16-year-old tailor, were arrested at their hideout.

A statement by the Lagos State Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, on Sunday, said the Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, had ordered a raid on the suspected hideouts and black spots across the state, particularly in Agege and its environs.

Adejobi mentioned that some of the areas raided included Isokoko, Oke-Koto, Abattoir, Dopemu, Elere, Oniwaya and Pen Cinema, all in Agege.

The statement read, “In the same vein, a team of the Rapid Response Squad led by CSP Yinka Egbeyemi, Commander RRS, had foiled traffic robbery on Friday 18th December 2020. The team ran into the suspected armed robbers around 11:00 p.m. at Otedola Bridge inward Ojota. The robbers hurriedly abandoned their motorcycle, with registration number, NND 268 WZ, a toy gun and some dangerous weapons.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, has ordered an immediate investigation of the suspects while reiterating his commitment to rid Lagos State of criminals and hoodlums. CP Hakeem Odumosu also admonished members of the public to be sensitive to their environment and be alive to their civic responsibility towards maintenance of law and order and public safety of the state.”

