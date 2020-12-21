Alleged Molestation Of Student: Deeper Life School Suspends Principal, Begins Investigation

Davis’ matter has been generating reactions on social media after the student's mother went on Facebook live and spoke the issue.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 21, 2020

The management of the Deeper Life High School said it has begun investigation into the alleged molestation of a Junior Secondary School 1 student of its Akwa Ibom Campus, Don Davis.

But in a statement on Monday, the school management said the principal of the campus, where the atrocities were allegedly committed, Ndidi Solomon, had been suspended.

In the statement titled, "Molestation of a JSS1 student of Deeper Life High School, Akwa Ibom", it reassured the general public that anyone found culpable in the matter would be punished accordingly.

It also stated that the overall outcome of the investigations would be made known to the public.

The statement reads, "The attention of the management of Deeper Life High School has been drawn to a viral post on the molestation of a JSS 1 student at our campus in Akwa Ibom State.

"We will like to categorically restate that Deeper Life High School is built on the core values of godliness and excellence and will not tolerate any immoral act or molestation of any student. We believe parents/guardians enrol their wards in our schools all over the country because of the strong perception that ours offer a sure-footed platform for moral armament and academic excellence.

"We want to assure the general public that investigations into the case have commenced and no culprit, whether staff member or student, will be spared if found culpable at the end of the exercise. As an interim measure and to underscore the seriousness we attach to higher superintending values, the school principal has been suspended summarily even as further investigations continue.

"We firmly assure the discerning public that the overall outcome of the investigations will be made known and appropriate disciplinary actions will be meted out to all culprits in this unfortunate act that admittedly threatens to cast unnecessary aspersions on a unique institution that has been a shining example to all over the years."

SaharaReporters, New York

