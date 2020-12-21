Allow Nigerians Arm Themselves For Protection, Bandits Not Ready To Surrender – Emir

Attahiru disclosed this during a condolence visit to the Emir of Kaura Namoda, Alhaji Sanusi Muhammad Asha, who lost eight people as a result of an attack on his convoy.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 21, 2020

The Chairman of Zamfara State Council of Chiefs and Emir of Anka, Alhaji Attahiru Mohammed Ahmad, has said it may be better for the Nigerian government to give everyone the right to bear arms for protection due to the rising cases of insecurity in the country.

Attahiru disclosed this during a condolence visit to the Emir of Kaura Namoda, Alhaji Sanusi Muhammad Asha, who lost eight people as a result of an attack on his convoy.

He said that the peace accord and reconciliation process initiated by Governor Bello Matawalle would not end banditry in the state because the bandits would never give up.

The Emir further lamented the frequent attacks on traditional rulers by bandits in the country.

He said, “I think I talked to you earlier; this was the second in line. Last year, Emir of Potiskum was attacked; here in Zamfara, Emir of Bukkuyum was also attacked and his orderly was killed in the process. I can also remember (that) even Emir of Yauri was attacked some time ago.

“We are tired of appeals, appeals always, people are making appeals every day. If nothing is done, I think it will be better to allow everyone to carry weapons for protection.”

Similarly, in 2018, The former Minister for Defence, General Theophilus Danjuma, called on Nigerians to defend themselves against ethnic cleansing.

Danjuma, who spoke during the maiden convocation of Taraba State University in Jalingo, the Taraba state capital, condemned the killings going on in Taraba State and across the country at the time.

He said, “You must rise to protect yourselves from these people, if you depend on the Arm Forces to protect you, you will all die. This ethnic creasing must stop in Taraba, and it must stop in Nigeria. These killers have been protected by the military, they cover them and you must be watchful to guide and protect yourselves because you have no other place to go.

“The ethnic cleansing must stop now otherwise Somalia will be child's play. I ask all of you to be on the alert and defend your country, defend your state.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Be Thankful Bombings Don’t Happen Daily, Femi Adesina Tells Nigerians
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Who Kidnapped Katsina Students Are Miyetti Allah Members, Masari's Aide Says
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kill 12, Abduct 10 In Fresh Attack On Katsina Communities
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Insecurity Kankara Abduction, Plot To Embarrass My Government—Buhari
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kill Three Zamfara Traders After Collecting N6m, Motorcycles
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Insecurity BREAKING: Gunmen Kidnap Edo Head of Service
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Notorious Armed Robber, Adeniyi Ajayi Escapes From Police Detention In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Nigerian Medical Doctor Shoots Wife, Kills Self In US
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News NIMC Unveils 15 Centres Abroad For National Identity Number Registration
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News Lagos Party Attendants Kill Guest For Collecting Food Several Times
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Pastor, Church Members Of Nigerian Doctor Who Killed His Wife And Shot Self React To Tragedy
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Deeper Life School Management Begs Us To Withdraw Case – Parents Of Sexually Assaulted Student
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Middle Belt, Southern Leaders Give Buhari 90 Days To Scrap 1999 Constitution
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Insecurity Be Thankful Bombings Don’t Happen Daily, Femi Adesina Tells Nigerians
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Human Rights Policeman Gets Drunk Inside Station, Kills Father Of Three
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Human Rights Blasphemy: Court Orders IGP To Release Mbarak Detained Since February
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians Mock DSS For Not Arresting APC Spokesman Over Claim Of Governor Behind Banditry
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Ban Flights From UK, Atiku Advises Nigerian Government
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad