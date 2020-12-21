Ijaw Youths Block East-West Road Over Appointment Of Okon-Awka As NDDC Administrator

The Ijaw Youths Council has blocked the East-West along the Mbaima axis in protest against the appointment of Effiong Okon-Akwa, as the interim Administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission.

Okon-Akwa, who was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari, was the Acting Executive Director, Finance and Administration of the commission, a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, and a Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

The protest on Monday, led by Ebilade Ekerefe, Spokesman of IYC, accused the Minister of Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio, of pocketing the region and playing politics with NDDC thereby, undermining the region's development for selfish gains.

Ekerefe, "Niger Delta is not your estate; you cannot pocket a region. We say no to the appointment of a sole administrator. A sole administrator is alien to the NDDC act."

The blockage has led to heavy traffic gridlock with travellers plying the route stranded.