Kano Hisbah Board Arrests 43 For Selling Alcohol, Prostitution

Dr Harun Ibn-Syna, the Commander General of Hisbah, who paraded the suspects on Monday in Sharada quarters, confirmed the arrest.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 21, 2020

The Kano State Hisbah Board has arrested 43 people for prostitution and illegal sale of alcoholic substances at Kwanar Gafan vegetable market in Garun Malam Local Government Area of the state.

Dr Harun Ibn-Syna, the Commander General of Hisbah, who paraded the suspects on Monday in Sharada quarters, confirmed the arrest.



“Out of the 43, 34 are females while the remaining nine are males, aged between 15 and 18.

“The investigation conducted on the suspects also revealed that eight were found selling hard drugs while one person was caught with 80 cartons of different bottles of beer,’’ NAN quoted Ibn-Syna as saying.

He said 14 of them are HIV positive, adding that 10 knew their status while four do not know.

He noted that three rolls of male and female condoms were also recovered at the market.

Ibn-Syna said that the arrest was jointly coordinated by the Hisbah board and the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

Earlier, the Director-General of the board, Dr Aliyu Kibiya, disclosed that most of the suspects are from Kano, while some of them are from neighbouring states such as Adamawa, Anambra, Cross River, Bauchi, Benue, Kaduna, Niger, Gombe, and Taraba.

