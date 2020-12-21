Neighbours Gang-Rape Teenager In Ogun, Threaten To Post Video

The two suspects, who have confessed to the crime, reportedly threatened to post the video of the act on social media if the victim reported them to the police.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 21, 2020

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested two men, Damilare Oyeniyi and Emmanuel Okori, for allegedly gang-raping a 19-year-old teenager, who was living in the same compound with them in the Sango Ota area of the state.

The two suspects, who have confessed to the crime, reportedly threatened to post the video of the act on social media if the victim reported them to the police.

The suspects

According to the police, the victim however took a bold step to report at the Sango Police Division and operatives trailed and arrested the two men – Oyeniyi, 30, and Okori, 20.

The police noted in a release that the two suspects had been transferred to the anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the state Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.

The Police Spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said, “The command on December 16 arrested the duo of Damilare Oyeniyi and Emmanuel Okori, who gang-raped a 19-year-old girl on December 12.

“The suspects were arrested following a report lodged at the Sango Police Station by the victim who reported that the two suspects, who are living in the same compound with her, dragged her into a room belonging to one of them, stripped her naked, filmed her before taking turns to rape her serially.

“Upon the report, the police detectives went after the suspects who had taken to flight immediately. The duo were eventually arrested on December 16. On interrogation, the two suspects confessed to committing the crime.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of suspects to the anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the SCIID for further investigation and prosecution.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Notorious Armed Robber, Adeniyi Ajayi Escapes From Police Detention In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Two Suspected Cultists, Foil Traffic Robbery In Lagos
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: 38 Inmates Escape From Enugu Police Custody
0 Comments
33 Minutes Ago
CRIME Notorious Gang Leader Linked To Governor Ayade Arrested For Killing Assistant Commissioner Of Police
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
CRIME Nigerian Woman Weeps, Blames Hardship As Court Jails Her For Stealing In Ghana
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Gunmen Abduct Monarch Inside Kogi Mosque
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Notorious Armed Robber, Adeniyi Ajayi Escapes From Police Detention In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Nigerian Medical Doctor Shoots Wife, Kills Self In US
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Middle Belt, Southern Leaders Give Buhari 90 Days To Scrap 1999 Constitution
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News NIMC Unveils 15 Centres Abroad For National Identity Number Registration
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News Lagos Party Attendants Kill Guest For Collecting Food Several Times
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Nigerians Mock DSS For Not Arresting APC Spokesman Over Claim Of Governor Behind Banditry
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Insecurity Be Thankful Bombings Don’t Happen Daily, Femi Adesina Tells Nigerians
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Kaduna Imposes New Restrictions On Churches, Mosques
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Human Rights Policeman Gets Drunk Inside Station, Kills Father Of Three
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Money Nigerian Government Should Remove Arabic Language From Naira Notes —Agbakoba
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
International Buhari's Nominee To ICC Jury Rejected After Securing Five Out Of 110 Votes
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Ban Flights From UK, Atiku Advises Nigerian Government
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad