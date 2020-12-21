Neighbours Gang-Rape Teenager In Ogun, Threaten To Post Video

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested two men, Damilare Oyeniyi and Emmanuel Okori, for allegedly gang-raping a 19-year-old teenager, who was living in the same compound with them in the Sango Ota area of the state.

The two suspects, who have confessed to the crime, reportedly threatened to post the video of the act on social media if the victim reported them to the police.

The suspects

According to the police, the victim however took a bold step to report at the Sango Police Division and operatives trailed and arrested the two men – Oyeniyi, 30, and Okori, 20.

The police noted in a release that the two suspects had been transferred to the anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the state Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.

The Police Spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said, “The command on December 16 arrested the duo of Damilare Oyeniyi and Emmanuel Okori, who gang-raped a 19-year-old girl on December 12.

“The suspects were arrested following a report lodged at the Sango Police Station by the victim who reported that the two suspects, who are living in the same compound with her, dragged her into a room belonging to one of them, stripped her naked, filmed her before taking turns to rape her serially.

“Upon the report, the police detectives went after the suspects who had taken to flight immediately. The duo were eventually arrested on December 16. On interrogation, the two suspects confessed to committing the crime.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of suspects to the anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the SCIID for further investigation and prosecution.”