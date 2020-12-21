Nigerians Demand Probe Of Deeper Life School Over Assault On Student

Some Nigerians have taken to the social media to demand justice for Don David, an 11-year-old junior secondary school student. He was allegedly molested by his seniors at Deeper Life High School, Uyo Campus in Akwa Ibom State.

A Twitter hashtag #JusticeForDonDavid has been trending with many calling on relevant authorities to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book.

The development comes after the victim's mother, Deborah Okezie, went live on Facebook to share her pains about the health of her son, whom she said had just returned from the school on Friday.

This has generated mixed reactions on social media as some Nigerians were calling for justice while others insisted that both sides of the story must be heard.

Deeper Life School Management Begs Us To Withdraw Case â Parents Of Sexually Assaulted Student | Sahara Reporters https://t.co/JYYHzQtQKD pic.twitter.com/va39dPMTRD — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) December 21, 2020

A Twitter user, @bimbo_cash, said, "Deeper Life High School Uyo Should be investigated #JusticeForDavid."Hechidere Uche @HechiUche tweeted, "Mehn this woman should take this up seriously o. She should get the government involved, and serious investigation should happen."Odogwu @Daddy_Nomso said, "Look at how good he looked in the before photo, the name is not an assurance that everything goes well there. Smh everyone involved in this mess should be suspended & arrested at least."For Mercy @faittymercy, Deeper Life High Schools should be investigated and not only the one at Uyo. "Deeper Life High School should be looked into generally. They treat students badly, treat staff worse. I have a brother working in the school and all they do is frustrate teachers. A church school for that matter."Brown sugar @rutina57 tweeted, "You might not expect much from a federal boarding school but you have every right to expect more from a Christian boarding school worth over half a million naira. May justice be served! That 11-year-old boy is clearly traumatised #justicefordondavid."@proresumefix wrote, "injustice to one is injustice to all. A boy was raped in school, please speak up! #JusticeforDonDavid."Oluwafunmilayo @Funmi_kolz said, "My cousin was taken to this same school but after his first year, the parents withdrew him. He was looking like a piece of shit. More like the school was having a negative impact in his life and he was always being bullied too. I just hope this boy gets justice for all these."Uncle Salami @Sunnycent wrote, "It happened in one of its high school campuses. Other students from other campuses said they had a completely different experience. However, that Uyo branch needs to be THOROUGHLY investigated and whoever is guilty should be brought to book. We can't keep normalizing suffering."However, some commenters are interested in what the school management has to say.Marvellous Ola @marvelous_ola said, "We should be careful with our conclusions and statements. Until the management comes out and tells people what really happened. We should not judge."Odo @Odonatoo added, "We must slow down in judging the school by hearing from one end. The issues stated by the parent is strange to d principles of d school. Something is wrong somewhere. This is certainly not Deeper Life High School."