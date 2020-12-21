Olu Of Warri Has Died Of COVID-19

The monarch died on Monday morning, barely a week after his fifth coronation anniversary. He was said to have met with the late Major General John Irefin, who died earlier this month from COVID-19 complications.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 21, 2020

Olu of Warri, Ikenwoli Godfrey Emiko, has died of COVID-19.

The monarch died on Monday morning, barely a week after his fifth coronation anniversary. He was said to have met with the late Major General John Irefin, who died earlier this month from COVID-19 complications.

oluofwarri.org

Though none of the palace chiefs was willing to confirm or deny it, there was palpable apprehension in the palace vicinity on Monday while some people were also in a sombre mood.

A source confirmed the news to SaharaReporters, saying the monarch died on Monday morning from the coronavirus. Another source said many palace workers besieged the adjoining shops selling strong alcoholic drinks to buy from them as they believed it would cure them of COVID-19 should they have contracted it from the monarch.

“Olu of Warri is dead but the palace chiefs are trying to keep the information hidden from the public till they are sure the time is right,” the source added.

The late monarch, who was born on March 19, 1955, ascended the throne on December 12, 2015.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Second Wave Of COVID-19: FCTA Closes Millennium Park Abuja, Shut NIMC Centres Instead, Nigerians React
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Kaduna Imposes New Restrictions On Churches, Mosques
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Ban Flights From UK, Atiku Advises Nigerian Government
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19 Second Wave: Govt Should Shut Down Churches Again If Necessary, Says Pastor Ighodalo
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Government Releases New COVID-19 Guidelines, Restricts Guests At Weddings, Others To 50
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Inmates In Kaduna Prison Attempt Jailbreak Over Coronavirus, One Feared Killed
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Notorious Armed Robber, Adeniyi Ajayi Escapes From Police Detention In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME UK Police Declare 25-year-old Nigerian Wanted
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Lagos Party Attendants Kill Guest For Collecting Food Several Times
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News NIMC Unveils 15 Centres Abroad For National Identity Number Registration
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
News Pastor, Church Members Of Nigerian Doctor Who Killed His Wife And Shot Self React To Tragedy
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
News Alleged Molestation Of Student: Deeper Life School Suspends Principal, Begins Investigation
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption EXPOSED: Bureau Of Public Enterprises Diverts N14billion PHCN Sales Proceeds Into Private Banks
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Reps To "Punish" Lawmaker Over Call For Buhari's Impeachment
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity Be Thankful Bombings Don’t Happen Daily, Femi Adesina Tells Nigerians
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Insecurity Allow Nigerians Arm Themselves For Protection, Bandits Not Ready To Surrender – Emir
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
News Nigerians Demand Probe Of Deeper Life School Over Assault On Student
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Human Rights How Police Invaded My House, Arrested My Wife's Cousin– Seun Kuti
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad