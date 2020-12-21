Policeman Gets Drunk Inside Station, Kills Father Of Three

It was learnt that the sergeant, who was drunk, killed Jimoh during an argument over motorcycle documents.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 21, 2020

A sergeant attached to the Elelenwo Police Division of the Rivers State Police Command has shot dead a 38-year-old man, Abiodun Jimoh, on the premises of the station.

It was learnt that the sergeant, who was drunk, killed Jimoh during an argument over motorcycle documents.

The victim, Abiodun Jimoh.

According to Vanguard, the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan, said the fatal shooting of the victim was “without justification” by the sergeant and he had been arrested and detained for prosecution.

Jimoh and his younger brother, Ismaheed, while riding a motorcycle were arrested by the sergeant, whom the police have yet to name, during a patrol in the area on Friday.

Ismaheed, a phone and laptop repairer, who, along with his late brother, hails from Kwara State, narrated, “On Friday night, some policemen on patrol stopped us. I was riding a lady’s bike with my brother on the passenger seat.

“They searched us, saw our identity cards. When they saw nothing implicating, one of the senior officers told a restless junior officer to leave us. The defiant junior officer insisted we were criminals and that he must take us to the station. My late brother entered their van, I pleaded to ride on my bike and one of them joined me.

“I rode in front with the officer riding with me and the rest of the patrol team were coming behind with my brother. The edgy officer who was on the bike with me started asking how much we had to bail ourselves.

“I told him I had N2,000. We got to School Road at Elelenwo, then they asked me to drive to the police station. I got there and parked. The senior officer returned our phones they earlier seized and asked me to go home and bring documents for my bike the next day. I agreed.

“The police that shot my brother, who was evidently drunk insisted he must do something bad to us. Again, the senior officer told him, ‘Leave these guys to go, let them report back tomorrow with the bike’s documents.’

“Immediately, he started beating me, hitting me with the butt of his rifle. Other colleagues pleaded with him; he didn’t listen. Before I knew it, I heard gunshots. I saw my brother lying down in pain. I heard two gunshots. One hit my brother in the leg and the other hit one of the policemen. That was when the senior officer took the gun from him.” 

The police commissioner in a statement through SP Nnamdi Omoni, the command’s spokesman, described the incident as sad.

Mukan said, “The sergeant, without justification, shot Abiodun Jimoh, who was immediately rushed to the hospital but later died. His remains have been deposited in the mortuary.

“The incident is being investigated and the outcome will be communicated to the public. Meanwhile, the police sergeant who carried out the dastardly act is in custody for debriefing and psychological evaluation. His orderly room trial will commence in earnest, for possible arraignment.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Notorious Armed Robber, Adeniyi Ajayi Escapes From Police Detention In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Police Investigate Apparent Murder-Suicide Of Nigerian Doctor, Wife In US
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Police Dismiss Four Senior Officers For Misconduct
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Two Suspected Cultists, Foil Traffic Robbery In Lagos
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Human Rights Blasphemy: Court Orders IGP To Release Mbarak Detained Since February
0 Comments
23 Minutes Ago
Human Rights How Police Invaded My House, Arrested My Wife's Cousin– Seun Kuti
0 Comments
10 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Notorious Armed Robber, Adeniyi Ajayi Escapes From Police Detention In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Nigerian Medical Doctor Shoots Wife, Kills Self In US
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Middle Belt, Southern Leaders Give Buhari 90 Days To Scrap 1999 Constitution
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News NIMC Unveils 15 Centres Abroad For National Identity Number Registration
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News Lagos Party Attendants Kill Guest For Collecting Food Several Times
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Nigerians Mock DSS For Not Arresting APC Spokesman Over Claim Of Governor Behind Banditry
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Insecurity Be Thankful Bombings Don’t Happen Daily, Femi Adesina Tells Nigerians
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Kaduna Imposes New Restrictions On Churches, Mosques
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Money Nigerian Government Should Remove Arabic Language From Naira Notes —Agbakoba
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
International Buhari's Nominee To ICC Jury Rejected After Securing Five Out Of 110 Votes
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Ban Flights From UK, Atiku Advises Nigerian Government
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Who Kidnapped Katsina Students Are Miyetti Allah Members, Masari's Aide Says
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad