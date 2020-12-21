UK Police Declare 25-year-old Nigerian Wanted

According to the police on its website, Akinola is wanted for grievous bodily harm after he failed to appear at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court in relation to the serious assault which took place in June 2019 at Brunel University, in Hillingdon.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 21, 2020

The Metropolitan Police in the United Kingdom is appealing for the public’s help in tracing 12 most wanted violent offenders, including a 25-year-old Nigerian man, Oluwamayowa Akinola.

Oluwamayowa Akinola

It said images of the Nigerian and 11 others have been released in the hope that the public would inform the authorities of their whereabouts.

The police said the suspects were classed as ‘high harm’ as they are either wanted in connection with violent offences or known to have a violent background.

Superintendent Claire Smart of the Violent Crime Taskforce said, “With Christmas less than a few days away, we are increasing our efforts to arrest these individuals and apprehend them for their crimes. Since July, we have arrested more than 850 high harm offenders and that number is steadily increasing.

"Our message is clear – we will not stop looking for you until you are arrested. Do the right thing and hand yourself in at your nearest police station to prevent Christmas being ruined for your family and friends. You won’t be able to evade justice forever.

"We are always carrying out arrest enquiries and bringing offenders to justice so that we can keep everyone safe, but we also need the help of the public. If you know where any of these offenders could be, or happen to see them while you are out and about then I urge you to pass any information to us as soon as possible.

"These offenders have caused harm and destruction and it is our priority to arrest them to prevent them from causing further damage.”

