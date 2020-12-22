Amotekun Confirms Gunmen Kidnapped Another Quarry Worker In Ibadan

State Commandant of Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN), also known as Amotekun, Col Olayinka Olayanju (rtd), confirmed the abduction of the site worker.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 22, 2020

Four armed men on Monday stormed a quarry located around Moniya in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, to kidnap a female worker.

Olayanju told journalists that members of the outfit were searching for the victim.

He said, "We have been on their trail since yesterday. We are in the bush currently in search of the lady."

SaharaReporters learnt on Tuesday that her family and company where she works had not been contacted.

